RELAXED SOCIAL DISTANCING MEASURES News Today 입력 2020.04.20 (15:22) 수정 2020.04.20 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Korea began enforcing less stringent social distancing guidelines starting today. These relaxed measures will be applied until May 5th on private academies, churches and other group facilities, and essential qualification or hiring examinations will take place on a limited basis.



[Pkg]



​​South Korea has been imposing strict social distancing measures for nearly a month now. People ventured outside despite the cloudy and rainy weather.



[Soundbite] KIM MYEONG-SUK(SEOUL RESIDENT) : "It's so stifling being stuck at home. I need to get out and take a walk for exercise every now and then."



Due to such fatigue and economic slump, the government decided to ease some of the social distancing rules. The changes will be in effect between today and May 5th, a period which includes a long holiday stretch. Four high-risk facilities, such as private academies and bars, which were recommended to temporarily shut down, are now granted limited operation. Meaning, these facilities can reopen only if they strictly follow the quarantine rules. National parks and public outdoor facilities will be reopened. Essential certification and hiring examinations will take place on a limited basis. Close-contact outdoor sports such as baseball is possible if games are played without spectators. The government reiterated that the changes should not lead to complacency about social distancing.



[Soundbite] PARK NEUNG-HOO(MINISTER OF HEALTH AND WELFARE) : "I ask you to keep practicing social distancing so that our efforts to protect our families and communities so far wouldn't have been in vain."



This relaxed social distancing period can be followed by 'routine social distancing' which is scheduled to start on May 6th. The government is designing a set of detailed prevention guidelines for individuals and groups to follow in their daily lives. Authorities warned, infection risk will be assessed every other week and strict social distancing measures may be enforced again if the situation worsens.

