NEWS BRIEF

입력 2020.04.20 (15:27) 수정 2020.04.20 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



More than 1.4 million first, second and third graders also began online classes today. The commencement ceremony for first graders was held online. In total, some 5.4 million schoolchildren in Korea are currently taking distance learning classes.

Prime Minister Chung Se-kyun has instructed the government to consider exporting face masks to the United States, Japan and countries that sent their troops to fight in the Korean War after mask supply stabilizes in Korea. The government will draw a final decision on the matter after collecting the public opinion.

Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in Korea, the Ministry of SMEs and Startups has provided 8.4 billion won to expand production lines and stabilize materials supply at 14 mask manufacturing companies. As a result, the companies' daily mask production capacity has increased from 970,000 to 1.64 million.

The Korean Film Council says that as a result of the coronavirus pandemic the number of movie-goers in the month of March recorded 1.8 million, a decrease of 87 percent from 12.8 million recorded a year ago and the lowest level since 2004.

