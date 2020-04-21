WARNINGS FOLLOWING EASED GUIDELINES News Today 입력 2020.04.21 (15:33) 수정 2020.04.21 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



Starting yesterday, South Korea has partially eased guidelines for social distancing. With the eased guidelines, many businesses have reopened after suspending operation for weeks, but quarantine authorities still reiterated the need for people to strictly follow hygiene principles when using public facilities.



[Pkg]



​A taekwondo studio in Seoul's Yeongdeungpo-gu district. It resumed operation, ending a two-month business suspension. After a long break, children participated in class wearing face masks and maintained a safe distance from one another. When the class was over, they sanitized their hands and avoided using a common space.



[Soundbite] SEO JOON-SEOK(TAEKWONDO STUDIO OWNER) : "You don't need to wear uniforms for class, since you cannot use the changing room for a while."



The prolonged business suspension has taken a serious financial toll on the studio.



[Soundbite] SEO JOON-SEOK(TAEKWONDO STUDIO OWNER) : "My studio was closed from February 23rd to April 19th. I am worried about rent and electricity bills for March and April."



Upon entering this place, everyone is required to wear protective masks and receive body temperature checks. Desks are arranged in a way to ensure students keep a safe distance from each other.



[Soundbite] OH JONG-KI(PRIVATE EDUCATION INSTITUTE OWNER) : "Parents worried a lot at first. But now, parents are satisfied with our hygiene measures and seating arrangements and nearly all students come to class."



With social distancing guidelines partially eased, some public facilities carefully resumed operations, hoping for a quick recovery from the financial blow dealt by closing their doors. Quarantine authorities, however, warned that the eased guidelines don't mean going back to normal life. They called on some types of businesses to be cautious in resuming operations, since observing precautionary recommendations is nearly impossible there. They include Internet cafes, entertainment venues and swimming pools.



[Soundbite] JEONG EUN-KYEONG(DIRECTOR-GENERAL, KCDC) : Quarantine authorities are concerned that the eased guidelines could send a wrong message, making people think that social distancing has been loosened or is no longer in effect."



Reopened public facilities and businesses must follow government guidelines to ward off another surge in infections. Violators will face stern punishment, including business shutdowns, in accordance with infectious disease law.

