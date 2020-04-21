DOMESTIC SPORTS ACTIVITIES TO RESUME News Today 입력 2020.04.21 (15:36) 수정 2020.04.21 (16:47)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Domestic sports teams are moving to go back to business, as the government plans to allow outdoor sports games to be held with no spectators on the scene. Professional baseball and soccer leagues will likely start the new season in May. Public sports facilities will resume operation in stages.



[Pkg]



​South Korea's professional baseball league will start the 2020 season in early May, as the government decides to partially ease social distancing measures. The games will be played without spectators. The KBO chose to hold the season opener on May fifth at a board of directors meeting on Tuesday.



[Soundbite] PARK BYUNG-HO(KIWOOM HEROES) : "We have been waiting and preparing for the new season. It's fortunate that the COVID-19 epidemic has waned significantly."



The pro football league is also likely to start the new season in May. The league's governing body was initially against the idea, expressing concerns over the safety of players. But following the government's official permission, they are likely to review the option. The K League will allow teams to hold friendly matches without spectators, starting Tuesday.



[Soundbite] LEE JONG-KWON(K LEAGUE) : "We are considering starting this year's season with no spectators if the safety of players is ensured. We will make a decision at an upcoming board of directors meeting."



Public outdoor sports facilities will reopened as well, ending a weeks-long business suspension. This means, community sports teams will be able to restart weekend matches gradually. However, new precautionary guidelines will be announced to prevent COVID-19 spread at such facilities. National team members will return to the Jincheon National Training Center on May eleventh.

DOMESTIC SPORTS ACTIVITIES TO RESUME

입력 2020.04.21 (15:36) 수정 2020.04.21 (16:47) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Domestic sports teams are moving to go back to business, as the government plans to allow outdoor sports games to be held with no spectators on the scene. Professional baseball and soccer leagues will likely start the new season in May. Public sports facilities will resume operation in stages.



[Pkg]



​South Korea's professional baseball league will start the 2020 season in early May, as the government decides to partially ease social distancing measures. The games will be played without spectators. The KBO chose to hold the season opener on May fifth at a board of directors meeting on Tuesday.



[Soundbite] PARK BYUNG-HO(KIWOOM HEROES) : "We have been waiting and preparing for the new season. It's fortunate that the COVID-19 epidemic has waned significantly."



The pro football league is also likely to start the new season in May. The league's governing body was initially against the idea, expressing concerns over the safety of players. But following the government's official permission, they are likely to review the option. The K League will allow teams to hold friendly matches without spectators, starting Tuesday.



[Soundbite] LEE JONG-KWON(K LEAGUE) : "We are considering starting this year's season with no spectators if the safety of players is ensured. We will make a decision at an upcoming board of directors meeting."



Public outdoor sports facilities will reopened as well, ending a weeks-long business suspension. This means, community sports teams will be able to restart weekend matches gradually. However, new precautionary guidelines will be announced to prevent COVID-19 spread at such facilities. National team members will return to the Jincheon National Training Center on May eleventh.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보