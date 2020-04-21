NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2020.04.21 (15:39) 수정 2020.04.21 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Prime Minister Chung Se-kyun has requested local governments to consider re-opening outdoor sporting facilities as soon as quarantine conditions are right. He added that low-risk outdoor public facilities such as natural recreational forests and botanical gardens will re-open tomorrow. The prime minister also urged the public to refrain from holding gatherings or having meals together before or after sporting events.

According to the Korea Customs Service, Korea's exports in the first 20 days of April declined by 26.9 percent from last year, recording 21.7 billion dollars. The decrease was particularly notable in semiconductors, passenger cars, petrochemicals, wireless communication devices and auto components.

The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the associations of four sectors -- semiconductors, displays, information and batteries -- are demanding deregulation to prepare for opportunities that may arise when the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Pundits expect demand for IT devices to soar and the semiconductor sector's recovery to receive a boost in the second half of the year.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2020.04.21 (15:39) 수정 2020.04.21 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Prime Minister Chung Se-kyun has requested local governments to consider re-opening outdoor sporting facilities as soon as quarantine conditions are right. He added that low-risk outdoor public facilities such as natural recreational forests and botanical gardens will re-open tomorrow. The prime minister also urged the public to refrain from holding gatherings or having meals together before or after sporting events.

According to the Korea Customs Service, Korea's exports in the first 20 days of April declined by 26.9 percent from last year, recording 21.7 billion dollars. The decrease was particularly notable in semiconductors, passenger cars, petrochemicals, wireless communication devices and auto components.

The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the associations of four sectors -- semiconductors, displays, information and batteries -- are demanding deregulation to prepare for opportunities that may arise when the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Pundits expect demand for IT devices to soar and the semiconductor sector's recovery to receive a boost in the second half of the year.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보