RESUMPTION OF KOREAN PENINSULA PEACE PROCESS
입력 2020.04.21 (15:41) 수정 2020.04.21 (16:47)
[Anchor Lead]

The South Korean government will resume the Korean Peninsula peace process initiative. It has decided to push for the connection of inter-Korean railways marking the 2nd anniversary of the April 2018 Inter Korean summit.

[Pkg]

[Soundbite] "One, two, three!"

The inter-Korean railway project. Since the groundbreaking ceremony, there's been no progress. Seoul decided to resume the project that was stalled for over a year. The plan is to first restore a 110 kilometer section of the Donghae rail line on the South Korean side that connects Gangneung to Jejin. The project could be named an inter-Korean exchange and cooperation program to gain exemption from a preliminary feasibility inspection.

[Soundbite] YOH SANG-KEY(SPOKESMAN, UNIFICATION MINISTRY) : "We will commit to implementing the inter-Korean summit declaration and also gather the public's aspirations."

Railway connection was a pledge agreed upon by the leaders of the two Koreas and is key to the Moon Jae-in administration's "new Korean Peninsula economic initiative." April 27 marks the 2nd anniversary of the 2018 Panmunjeom summit declaration. On this day, a ceremony will be held at Jejin station in Goseong to mark recommitted efforts to the rail project. During this event, the government will again propose other cross-border projects such as individual tourism to North Korea. Seoul intends to draw Pyongyang's response by showcasing its resolve to improve ties. During a National Unification Advisory Council meeting on Monday, experts called for a more aggressive approach on inter-Korean relations such as special envoy dispatch or arranging summits.

[Soundbite] MOON CHUNG-IN(SPECIAL PRESIDENTIAL ADVISER) : "N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un can visit S. Korea in accordance with the Sept. 2018 joint declaration and from there, the two Koreas can discuss various subjects including the nuclear issue, economic and public health cooperation. This should help efforts to ease international sanctions."

However whether the resumption of the Korean Peninsula peace process will bear results depends on Pyongyang's response. Another key task ahead is soliciting support from the U.S. and the international community on exemptions to North Korean sanctions.
