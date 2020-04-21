TALKS WITH DISABLED LAWMAKER-ELECT News Today 입력 2020.04.21 (15:43) 수정 2020.04.21 (16:47)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Three disabled lawmakers have been elected to 21st National Assembly on the proportional-representation system. Lawmaker-elect Kim Ye-ji in particular has been under the spotlight over the issue of whether her guide dog should be able to enter the Assembly's main chamber. KBS held an interview with Kim, who is determined to demonstrate through action what she can do for fellow disabled people.



[Pkg]



​Lawmaker-elect Kim Ye-ji of the Future Korea Party is the first blind female parliamentarian. The former pianist, born with retinitis pigmentosa, was elected to a proportional representation seat in last week's general election.



[Soundbite] KIM YE-JI(LAWMAKER-ELECT, FUTURE KOREA PARTY) : "I worked to improve the social perception of disabled people through music and lectures but there were limitations."



She has been with her guide dog 'Joy' since 2018. Following her election, there was controversy over whether Joy should be allowed to accompany Kim to the main chamber. Kim criticized the issue becoming a dispute in itself as guide dogs are legally allowed in public places.



[Soundbite] KIM YE-JI(LAWMAKER-ELECT, FUTURE KOREA PARTY) : "The National Assembly enacted the very law. So to have this controversy at parliament was itself completely illogical."



She said she will not merely accentuate her disability for PR purposes but rise above the symbolism and prove through results that she worked hard for disabled people. Once the new parliament kicks off, Kim has many tasks she wants to pursue in an effort to make a better world for the disabled.



[Soundbite] KIM YE-JI(LAWMAKER-ELECT, FUTURE KOREA PARTY) : "I will work towards the right to mobility and removing the age limit on receiving artistic support so those above 65 can continue to pursue activities."



The first piece of legislation she is preparing is a law to enable artists with disabilities to engage more freely in their creative activities.

TALKS WITH DISABLED LAWMAKER-ELECT

입력 2020.04.21 (15:43) 수정 2020.04.21 (16:47) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Three disabled lawmakers have been elected to 21st National Assembly on the proportional-representation system. Lawmaker-elect Kim Ye-ji in particular has been under the spotlight over the issue of whether her guide dog should be able to enter the Assembly's main chamber. KBS held an interview with Kim, who is determined to demonstrate through action what she can do for fellow disabled people.



[Pkg]



​Lawmaker-elect Kim Ye-ji of the Future Korea Party is the first blind female parliamentarian. The former pianist, born with retinitis pigmentosa, was elected to a proportional representation seat in last week's general election.



[Soundbite] KIM YE-JI(LAWMAKER-ELECT, FUTURE KOREA PARTY) : "I worked to improve the social perception of disabled people through music and lectures but there were limitations."



She has been with her guide dog 'Joy' since 2018. Following her election, there was controversy over whether Joy should be allowed to accompany Kim to the main chamber. Kim criticized the issue becoming a dispute in itself as guide dogs are legally allowed in public places.



[Soundbite] KIM YE-JI(LAWMAKER-ELECT, FUTURE KOREA PARTY) : "The National Assembly enacted the very law. So to have this controversy at parliament was itself completely illogical."



She said she will not merely accentuate her disability for PR purposes but rise above the symbolism and prove through results that she worked hard for disabled people. Once the new parliament kicks off, Kim has many tasks she wants to pursue in an effort to make a better world for the disabled.



[Soundbite] KIM YE-JI(LAWMAKER-ELECT, FUTURE KOREA PARTY) : "I will work towards the right to mobility and removing the age limit on receiving artistic support so those above 65 can continue to pursue activities."



The first piece of legislation she is preparing is a law to enable artists with disabilities to engage more freely in their creative activities.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보