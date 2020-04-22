S. KOREA ON SPECULATIONS OVER KIM JONG-UN News Today 입력 2020.04.22 (15:05) 수정 2020.04.22 (17:04)

[Anchor Lead]



The South Korean government drew a line at reports about North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's ill health condition. Seoul says it has not detected any unusual signs from North Korea to back the claim. The presidential office believes Kim is staying in a provincial region, conducting normal activities. Let's take a look



[Pkg]



​The South Korean government believes reports of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un being critically ill lacks credibility. According to the nation's top office, there is nothing it can confirm about Kim's reported health, and no unusual signs were detected from inside the regime. This likely means, based on analysis of data obtained through Seoul-Washington intel assets, there is nothing unusual about Kim's activities or any other particular signs within the communist state such as the movement of medical staff. Some even speculate Kim is going about daily routines as usual. A senior Cheong Wa Dae official said Kim is believed to be currently staying with his entourage in a provincial region, engaging in various activities. The official added there are no noteworthy moves from the ruling Workers Party, Cabinet or the military. Kim has not been publicly seen since April 11, when he presided over a Workers Party politburo meeting. Seoul's Foreign Ministry has been communicating with the U.S. State Department since the report on Kim's health emerged but there appears to be no unusual signs.



[Soundbite] KIM IN-CHUL(FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESMAN) : "What we can say is that S. Korea and the U.S. always maintain close communication."



The South Korean military is also maintaining its WATCHCON and DEFCON alerts at the usual levels. The government has been monitoring related developments since the North Korean leader failed to visit the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun on his late grandfather Kim Il-sung's birthday on April 15. It was his first absence at the event since coming into power.

입력 2020.04.22 (15:05) 수정 2020.04.22 (17:04) News Today

