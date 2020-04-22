COVID-19 & RELATIONS TO WARM WEATHER News Today 입력 2020.04.22 (15:07) 수정 2020.04.22 (17:04)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Respiratory viruses typically thrive in cold, dry weather conditions which led to expectations that the spread of COVID-19 may come to an end when it gets warmer. But experts warn another outbreak can occur any time around the year, and that is why quarantine authorities continue to stress ventilation is especially important.



[Pkg]



Here's a call center in Seoul's Guro district where a major cluster infection of COVID-19 was reported. Over 90 out of some 200 employees working on the same floor were infected with the virus. A poorly ventilated and crowded work environment was believed to be the main cause of the large number of cases. Authorities say such cluster infections can occur at any time.



[Soundbite] KWON JUN-WOOK(KCDC) : "Environmental factors such as density and ventilation can play a big part so another coronavirus outbreak can be repeated."



Some experts are calling for preparations for the next possible epidemic in the fall when patient numbers may surge. Others predict the virus can be in force through the winter. So are we safe in the summer when temperatures are high? We still don't know about the nature of COVID-19 including whether it will become less active in hot and humid weather conditions. COVID-19 is very much present in warm Southeast Asian countries, such as Singapore and Thailand, while the number of infections has neared ten-thousand in Ecuador, a country located near the equator. What's important is to avoid a sealed-off and crowded environment. In the summer, when people heavily use air conditioning, ventilation becomes all the more important.



[Soundbite] KWON JUN-WOOK(KCDC) : "When you leave the window open, the air is known to be completely refreshed about six times in one hour. Ventilation is important."



Experts note that using air conditioners without ventilating the air could turn into another source of infection.



[Soundbite] PROF. UHM JOONG-SHIK(GACHON UNIV. GIL HOSPITAL) : "We can't prevent contagions 100% even if we ventilate frequently. But we can lower the risk and that's important."



With no vaccine or treatment yet for COVID-19, health authorities are drafting long-term measures to prepare against a possible large scale outbreak that can happen at any time.

COVID-19 & RELATIONS TO WARM WEATHER

입력 2020.04.22 (15:07) 수정 2020.04.22 (17:04) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Respiratory viruses typically thrive in cold, dry weather conditions which led to expectations that the spread of COVID-19 may come to an end when it gets warmer. But experts warn another outbreak can occur any time around the year, and that is why quarantine authorities continue to stress ventilation is especially important.



[Pkg]



Here's a call center in Seoul's Guro district where a major cluster infection of COVID-19 was reported. Over 90 out of some 200 employees working on the same floor were infected with the virus. A poorly ventilated and crowded work environment was believed to be the main cause of the large number of cases. Authorities say such cluster infections can occur at any time.



[Soundbite] KWON JUN-WOOK(KCDC) : "Environmental factors such as density and ventilation can play a big part so another coronavirus outbreak can be repeated."



Some experts are calling for preparations for the next possible epidemic in the fall when patient numbers may surge. Others predict the virus can be in force through the winter. So are we safe in the summer when temperatures are high? We still don't know about the nature of COVID-19 including whether it will become less active in hot and humid weather conditions. COVID-19 is very much present in warm Southeast Asian countries, such as Singapore and Thailand, while the number of infections has neared ten-thousand in Ecuador, a country located near the equator. What's important is to avoid a sealed-off and crowded environment. In the summer, when people heavily use air conditioning, ventilation becomes all the more important.



[Soundbite] KWON JUN-WOOK(KCDC) : "When you leave the window open, the air is known to be completely refreshed about six times in one hour. Ventilation is important."



Experts note that using air conditioners without ventilating the air could turn into another source of infection.



[Soundbite] PROF. UHM JOONG-SHIK(GACHON UNIV. GIL HOSPITAL) : "We can't prevent contagions 100% even if we ventilate frequently. But we can lower the risk and that's important."



With no vaccine or treatment yet for COVID-19, health authorities are drafting long-term measures to prepare against a possible large scale outbreak that can happen at any time.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보