NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2020.04.22 (15:11) 수정 2020.04.22 (17:04)

[Anchor Lead]



KBS and Red Cross Korea raised about 7.68 billion won over the past forty days through a joint fundraising to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. Today the two organizations concluded an agreement to build a disaster safety platform and work together to respond effectively to emergencies.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said at today's Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters meeting that, with a dramatic plunge in COVID-19 cases, the government can now afford to discuss how to normalize the economy and will first find ways to promote the consumption of agricultural and marine products.

Jeju Air has announced that a chartered flight will be sent to Mactan-Cebu International Airport tomorrow to bring back Korean nationals in the Philippines. The chartered flight is scheduled to depart Korea at 8:30 AM tomorrow and return with 189 passengers.

The Ministry of National Defense announced that soldiers in the areas that saw no COVID-19 cases in the past seven days, starting on April 24th, will be allowed same-day leave in phases. However, long-term leave or visits will still be restricted.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2020.04.22 (15:11) 수정 2020.04.22 (17:04) News Today

