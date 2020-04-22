UNCONVENTIONAL BASEBALL SEASON TO START News Today 입력 2020.04.22 (15:12) 수정 2020.04.22 (17:04)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Korean professional baseball season is kicking off on Children's Day, May 5th, but without fans to cheer them on. Teams started their practice sessions yesterday, but a lot has changed.



[Pkg]



​This year's regular baseball season in Korea will open on Children's Day, May 5th, a little later than expected, to ensure the safety of players and staff. The games will be played without spectators. The five-game semi-playoff round will be reduced to three games. Korean and foreign sports journalists flocked to cover the first day of practicegames. A lot has changed. Instead of high fives to celebrate a run, players simply wave their hands in the air. Spitting has been banned, so players with this habit had to be extra careful. The usual conversations between the first baseman and the runner on the base could no longer be seen.



[Soundbite] CHA WOO-CHAN(LG TWINS PITCHER) : "I was careful not to spit and avoid high-fives as I came down from the mound."



The disappointment of having no fan support was compensated with interviews between the innings.



[Soundbite] BONG JUNG-KEUN(KBS N COMMENTATOR) : "I'm happy to see you like this, Coach."



[Soundbite] LEE KANG-CHEOL(KT WIZ HEAD COACH) : "Yes, I'm also excited so far."



Even player substitutions are relayed clearly through the microphone.



[Soundbite] MATT WILLIAMS(KIA TIGERS HEAD COACH)



The COVID-19 pandemic brought a lot of changes to the baseball field, but the very fact that the league is opening at all is welcoming news for baseball fans.

UNCONVENTIONAL BASEBALL SEASON TO START

입력 2020.04.22 (15:12) 수정 2020.04.22 (17:04) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Korean professional baseball season is kicking off on Children's Day, May 5th, but without fans to cheer them on. Teams started their practice sessions yesterday, but a lot has changed.



[Pkg]



​This year's regular baseball season in Korea will open on Children's Day, May 5th, a little later than expected, to ensure the safety of players and staff. The games will be played without spectators. The five-game semi-playoff round will be reduced to three games. Korean and foreign sports journalists flocked to cover the first day of practicegames. A lot has changed. Instead of high fives to celebrate a run, players simply wave their hands in the air. Spitting has been banned, so players with this habit had to be extra careful. The usual conversations between the first baseman and the runner on the base could no longer be seen.



[Soundbite] CHA WOO-CHAN(LG TWINS PITCHER) : "I was careful not to spit and avoid high-fives as I came down from the mound."



The disappointment of having no fan support was compensated with interviews between the innings.



[Soundbite] BONG JUNG-KEUN(KBS N COMMENTATOR) : "I'm happy to see you like this, Coach."



[Soundbite] LEE KANG-CHEOL(KT WIZ HEAD COACH) : "Yes, I'm also excited so far."



Even player substitutions are relayed clearly through the microphone.



[Soundbite] MATT WILLIAMS(KIA TIGERS HEAD COACH)



The COVID-19 pandemic brought a lot of changes to the baseball field, but the very fact that the league is opening at all is welcoming news for baseball fans.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보