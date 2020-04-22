LOW-COST TAXIS FOR SENIORS AMID VIRUS News Today 입력 2020.04.22 (15:14) 수정 2020.04.22 (17:04)

[Anchor Lead]



A number of local governments in Korea have introduced low-cost taxis for their senior residents, as concerns surrounding the elderly using public transportation who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 were raised. Let's take a look at the details



[Pkg]



​In this village in Gwangju, Gyeonggi-do Province, buses run only seven times a day.



[Soundbite] "Could you come now? I'll be waiting for you."



Shortly after a phone call is made, a taxi arrives.



[Soundbite] "Hello. (Hi, welcome aboard.)"



The fare is only one thousand won, that's less than a dollar. These low-cost cabs are operated by the government of Gwangju City in Gyeonggi-do Province. Recently, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there's been a spike in elderly passengers.



[Soundbite] KIM SUN-NAM(GWANGJU RESIDENT) : "It's worrisome because many people use public transportation, but taxis come to my doorstep."



Aside from the one thousand won fare, the remaining cost is covered by the local government. Thanks to these taxis, seniors can reach the downtown area quickly at a lost cost.



[Soundbite] LEE JOO-SOON(TAXI DRIVER) : "Passengers seem to like it. I hope such taxis will be introduced in other areas with poor public transportation as well."



These types of cabs are currently being operated in several cities including Paju. They were introduced in Gwangju back in February. In two villages alone, they provide more than 400 rides per month.



[Soundbite] SHIN DONG-HEON(GWANGJU MAYOR) : "We plan to introduce low-cost taxis in remote areas, in every valley, so that people can reach places where public transportation is unavailable for just one thousand won."



Gwangju City plans to expand the operation of low-cost taxis to 14 villages later this year.

