PUBLIC FACILITIES REOPEN AMID VIRUS News Today 입력 2020.04.23 (15:05) 수정 2020.04.23 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Public outdoor facilities in Korea that had been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic reopened yesterday. The government has also introduced daily quarantine measures that will take place after the social distancing period.



[Pkg]



​A recreational forest that had been closed for more than a month is now open to the public again. Only those who don't have a fever are allowed to climb the mountain. As much as they want to enjoy the fresh air, hikers are also required to wear masks. They keep their masks on even when taking pictures. But despite so many restrictions, people are happy to be outside for the first time in a while.



[Soundbite] HAN KYUNG-KYUN(HIKER) : "Nature feels even greener and more beautiful and the air fresher. I'm very happy to be here."



The management office of this recreational forest has been receiving many inquiries since its re-opening.



[Soundbite] HEO JUNG-SEOK(NATIONAL ASEAN RECREATIONAL FOREST) : "We had several visitors this morning. People seem to be craving outdoor activities after spending too much time at home."



Holiday cottages in the forest remain closed because the risk of infection is still high in enclosed facilities. Public outdoor facilities in Korea began to reopen on Wednesday, but it's still too early to let the guard down. Authorities are concerned that tourists may flock to recreational establishments during the holidays next week. If the nation spends the May holidays safely, the social distancing measures will likely be replaced with daily quarantine. The government on Wednesday outlined basic quarantine guidelines for businesses and schools. They include communal cooperation, designation of persons in charge of disinfection, enactment and implementation of community quarantine guidelines, collective protection such as temperature checks, and cooperation with quarantine managers. On Friday, the government will also announce daily community quarantine measures for business offices, public transportation and theaters.

