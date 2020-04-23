기사 본문 영역

CALF DONATION FOR THOSE IN NEED
입력 2020.04.23 (15:15) 수정 2020.04.23 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Next up we have a heart warming story which is particularly a delight to hear during these hard times, residents of a village in Hoengseong, Gangwon-do Province, have been helping out those in need by giving out calves. This calf donation has been the village's charity tradition for over 30 years.

[Pkg]

This 66-year-old farmer lost her husband to a long illness three years ago. When she had no means to support herself, she found hope in a calf that her neighbor gave her. That calf grew up to give birth to several offspring. Now the farmer has five cows.

[Soundbite] SANG YEONG-SUK(FARMER, HOENGSEONG) : "I got five cows in three years, so I may get 10 in the next five years. This is very helpful."

Now that this farmer is financially stable, she can afford to share her calves with those in need. Nine residents in this village have donated calves this year alone.

[Soundbite] LEE YUN-JUN(RECEIVED A CALF FROM DONOR) : "I'm going to donate a calf three years from now and join the calf donation relay. It makes me feel good."

The calf donation movement began in this village back in 1987. It started with just one calf and has lasted more than three decades now. So far, 137 calves have given hope to villagers.

[Soundbite] HAN DU-MAN(VILLAGE CHIEFS ASSOCIATION) : "The calves are donated to help farmers become financially independent. Some 140 farms have benefited so far."

About 30 years ago, there were only 2,400 heads of cattle in this village. But now it has more than 10,000 thanks to the calf donation movement.
