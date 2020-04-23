DRIVE-THRU MARKET FOR WATERMELONS News Today 입력 2020.04.23 (15:17) 수정 2020.04.23 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Farmers in the southern part of Korea started harvesting watermelons already. But they're worried that the fruits of their hard work are going to go to waste because of the pandemic. So, a drive-thru market for watermelons has spouted up to help out the farmers.



[Pkg]



​Farmers are sweating it out inside a greenhouse in which a temperature of around 31 degrees Celsius is maintained. Big, plump watermelons peek out from underneath the leaves. It splits in half at a slight touch of a knife. The room is filled with the fruit's sweet scent. This year's yield has been successful, but farmers have other concerns. Consumer demand may shrink due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



[Soundbite] LEE HEE-JA(WATERMELON FARMER) : "Of course, I'm worried. Normally it's wonderful to have a good harvest, which leads to high sales and satisfied customers."



One solution to this problem could be, a drive-thru watermelon market. Customers don't need to get off their vehicles to make purchases.



[Soundbite] SHIN HYEON-MIN(CUSTOMER) : "It's safer for the customers to buy watermelons at the drive-thru market."



A six-kilogram watermelon costs 19,000 won, about 20% lower than the market price. Buying watermelons this way lowers the risk of infection and customers don't need to lift the heavy fruits. The local government body receives orders in advance and sells the watermelons on the pre-arranged dates.



[Soundbite] JO GEUN-JE(HAMAN-GUN COUNTY MAYOR) : "We set up the drive-thru market to help out the farmers as much as we can."



The city of Changwon canceled the Daesan Watermelon Festival scheduled for next month. Instead a drive-thru market will begin operation on May 4th.

