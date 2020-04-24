CONCERNS OVER MASS TRAVELS DURING HOLIDAY News Today 입력 2020.04.24 (15:25) 수정 2020.04.24 (16:48)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A long holiday weekend starts next week in Korea. It's estimated that 180,000 people are going to visit Jeju Island during that time, prompting the Jeju governor to plead for travel restraint.



[Pkg]



The vast green tea field is an iconic tourist attraction of Jeju Island. Visitors wearing masks walk along the tea plants and take photos for long-lasting memories.



[Soundbite] HAM HYE-JIN(TOURIST) : "I was isolated overseas for about a month and then again in Korea. So, I needed this trip. I am wearing a mask while touring Jeju."



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the number of tourists visiting the resort island plunged to around 15,000 per day, about half of last year's figures. But that number is likely to spike next week when a long holiday stretch begins on April 29th, the day before Buddha's birthday. It continues on to Children's Day on May 5th. About 180,000 tourists are expected to visit Jeju during that period. The provincial government of Jeju has gone into emergency mode. Its governor asked the public to refrain from visiting the scenic island, emphasizing no one is safe until a vaccine or a cure is found.



[Soundbite] WON HEE-RYONG(JEJU-DO GOVERNOR) : "Please refrain from traveling to Jeju. If you must come, please do all you can to protect yourself, others, and Jeju."



With some social distancing measures eased, the Jeju government's concerns mount over infection risk during the golden holiday week.

CONCERNS OVER MASS TRAVELS DURING HOLIDAY

입력 2020.04.24 (15:25) 수정 2020.04.24 (16:48) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A long holiday weekend starts next week in Korea. It's estimated that 180,000 people are going to visit Jeju Island during that time, prompting the Jeju governor to plead for travel restraint.



[Pkg]



The vast green tea field is an iconic tourist attraction of Jeju Island. Visitors wearing masks walk along the tea plants and take photos for long-lasting memories.



[Soundbite] HAM HYE-JIN(TOURIST) : "I was isolated overseas for about a month and then again in Korea. So, I needed this trip. I am wearing a mask while touring Jeju."



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the number of tourists visiting the resort island plunged to around 15,000 per day, about half of last year's figures. But that number is likely to spike next week when a long holiday stretch begins on April 29th, the day before Buddha's birthday. It continues on to Children's Day on May 5th. About 180,000 tourists are expected to visit Jeju during that period. The provincial government of Jeju has gone into emergency mode. Its governor asked the public to refrain from visiting the scenic island, emphasizing no one is safe until a vaccine or a cure is found.



[Soundbite] WON HEE-RYONG(JEJU-DO GOVERNOR) : "Please refrain from traveling to Jeju. If you must come, please do all you can to protect yourself, others, and Jeju."



With some social distancing measures eased, the Jeju government's concerns mount over infection risk during the golden holiday week.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보