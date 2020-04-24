RE-OPENING OF MOUNTAIN PASS News Today 입력 2020.04.24 (15:26) 수정 2020.04.24 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



The Gombaeryeong pass at Jeombongsan Mountain is dubbed a 'heavenly garden' for the wide variety of wild flowers that can be found in the area. The mountain pass has been open to the public for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak, inviting a steady flow of hikers. Take a look.



[Pkg]



​A flower called golden saxifrage has blossomed from between rock crevices. The tall single-spike chloranthus and the adorable heterophylly false-starworts have also bloomed in graceful elegance. This is the beautiful wildlife scene at Gombaegol Valley, the most well preserved area over many years out of all walk trails at Mount Seoraksan National Park. The valley has now been opened to the public for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak, and from day one, a flow of visitors continued.



[Soundbite] CHOI JUNG-SEOB(HIKER) : "I've been confined to home due to COVID-19. So it's great to be out. I feel as though I am "healing" in the refreshing environment."



Everything is the same — moss-covered stones and the crystal clear sound of the valley water. The national park is pleased to see visitors for the first time in a very long while but has not lowered its guard against COVID-19.



[Soundbite] LEE HYO-IL(SEORAKSAN NAT'L PARK OFFICE) : "Social distancing continues on the state level. It's important for hikers to avoid crowds and walk on one side of the trail when climbing up or descending the mountain."



Gombaegol Valley is open only to visitors who made prior reservations for the sake of protecting the environment. The site is already in the plans of many people who wish to visit during the upcoming holidays to explore nature and indulge in the beauty of wild flowers.

