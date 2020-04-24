NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2020.04.24 (15:28) 수정 2020.04.24 (16:48)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



During a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Friday, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said citizens can buy THREE officially-distributed face masks per week, starting next week. The current limit is two per week. He said the government believes people will need more masks with increased economic activities.

Hyundai Motor's first quarter net profit plunged 42% to 552.7 billion won. The carmaker projected profitability will worsen even more in the second quarter due to the protracted suspension of overseas dealers and factory operations amid the pandemic. Its sister firm Kia Motors' net profit also plummeted by 59% in the first quarter to record 266 billion won.

South Korea and the U.S. are confirmed to have conducted a joint air drill which had been pushed back last November. A South Korean Air Force official said the two sides held the combined exercise from Monday to Friday this week.

Seoul's Defense Ministry revealed Friday that four pieces of remains have been found at the Arrowhead Ridge site in the demilitarized zone in Gangwondo Province. The military resumed excavation work at this site since Monday as part of preparations for a joint inter-Korean operation.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2020.04.24 (15:28) 수정 2020.04.24 (16:48) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



During a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Friday, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said citizens can buy THREE officially-distributed face masks per week, starting next week. The current limit is two per week. He said the government believes people will need more masks with increased economic activities.

Hyundai Motor's first quarter net profit plunged 42% to 552.7 billion won. The carmaker projected profitability will worsen even more in the second quarter due to the protracted suspension of overseas dealers and factory operations amid the pandemic. Its sister firm Kia Motors' net profit also plummeted by 59% in the first quarter to record 266 billion won.

South Korea and the U.S. are confirmed to have conducted a joint air drill which had been pushed back last November. A South Korean Air Force official said the two sides held the combined exercise from Monday to Friday this week.

Seoul's Defense Ministry revealed Friday that four pieces of remains have been found at the Arrowhead Ridge site in the demilitarized zone in Gangwondo Province. The military resumed excavation work at this site since Monday as part of preparations for a joint inter-Korean operation.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보