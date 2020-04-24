기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2020.04.24
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

During a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Friday, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said citizens can buy THREE officially-distributed face masks per week, starting next week. The current limit is two per week. He said the government believes people will need more masks with increased economic activities.
Hyundai Motor's first quarter net profit plunged 42% to 552.7 billion won. The carmaker projected profitability will worsen even more in the second quarter due to the protracted suspension of overseas dealers and factory operations amid the pandemic. Its sister firm Kia Motors' net profit also plummeted by 59% in the first quarter to record 266 billion won.
South Korea and the U.S. are confirmed to have conducted a joint air drill which had been pushed back last November. A South Korean Air Force official said the two sides held the combined exercise from Monday to Friday this week.
Seoul's Defense Ministry revealed Friday that four pieces of remains have been found at the Arrowhead Ridge site in the demilitarized zone in Gangwondo Province. The military resumed excavation work at this site since Monday as part of preparations for a joint inter-Korean operation.
