ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT AWARDED FOR BRAVERY
입력 2020.04.24 (15:30) 수정 2020.04.24 (16:48) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

About a month ago, an illegal migrant worker from Kazakhstan was injured while saving the lives of his neighbors in a fire. A welfare foundation recognized his brave deed with a hero's award and many people in Korea stepped up to make his dream of legally residing in Korea come true.

[Pkg]

​This man is here to receive deserving honors for his heroic deed, but appears extremely uncomfortable. He nervously grabs his friend's hand. This should be a proud moment, earning praise for rescuing neighbors from a fire, but he feels uneasy because he is an illegal alien.

[Soundbite] "He has inspired our society by risking his life to save others."

The news of his good deed reached the LG Welfare Foundation. He's been contacted to receive the foundation's hero award. He's still not fluent in Korean, so his neighbor reads the words for him. He expresses gratitude with a bow. Over in Yangyang, Gangwon-do Province. On March 23rd, a fire erupted in a building where Yul Dashev Ali Abbar resides. He climbed up a gas pipe to the second floor to rescue a trapped neighbor. He suffered second-degree burns on his hands, neck, and back in the process.

[Soundbite] YUL DASHEV ALI ABBAR(AWARD RECIPIENT) : "(What made you climb up there?) I had to do it to save lives."

He came to Korea on a tourist visa from Kazakhstan in 2017. He has been working at construction sites since then. At first, he refused treatment and didn't want his actions to be publicized because he feared he would be deported once his illegal status was revealed. The Yangyang county government requested Ali be designated as a person injured in a righteous act. The Ministry of Justice plans to first, issue a G1 visa for his medical treatment.

[Soundbite] YUL DASHEV ALI ABBAR(AWARD RECIPIENT) : "(What do you want to do here in Korea?) I want to work and make money to visit my hometown."

The Cheong Wa Dae petition board is being flooded with postings requesting the government grant him permanent residency in Korea.
ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT AWARDED FOR BRAVERY
