코로나19 미국 - 캘리포니아 해변 폐쇄 논란 특파원 보고 세계는 지금 입력 2020.05.09 (22:11) 수정 2020.05.09 (22:36)

[앵커]



미국의 43개 주가 이번 주말부터 '봉쇄령' 완화 조치에 들어가는데요.



그런데 캘리포니아에선 해변을 개방했다가 인파가 몰리는 바람에 다시 폐쇄하는 일도 벌어졌습니다.



주지사가 직접 폐쇄 명령을 내렸는데, 주 정부의 과도한 개입이라며 '봉쇄령'을 해제하라는 시위가 연일 벌어지고 있습니다.



로스앤젤레스 최동혁 특파원이 현장을 취재했습니다.



[리포트]



미국 캘리포니아 해변이 해수욕객들로 북적입니다.



파라솔까지 펼쳐 두고 마스크는 하지 않은 사람들이 해변으로 쏟아져 나왔습니다.



["I think this is a low risk environment for transmission. I don't think people that are sick would be here as it is in general."]



최근 해변을 개방한 뉴포트비치와 헌팅턴비치에만 지난 주말에 6만 명의 사람들이 다녀갔습니다.



섭씨 35도가 넘는 반짝 더위가 찾아오자 봉쇄령에 억눌렸던 사람들이 해변으로 몰려든 겁니다.



[Vicki Campbell : "They've lost their graduation, they've lost their prom, they've lost everything. That's the one thing they had left, they're going to take that away from them also?"]



사람들이 몰려든 해변은 결국, 다시 폐쇄됐습니다.



뉴섬 캘리포니아 주지사는 코로나19 확산이 우려된다며 이들 해변에 대해 폐쇄 명령을 내렸습니다.



["Orange Couty has been in our list of health concern, and we've done a wonderful job down there I just think we can tighten that up little bit."]



다시 폐쇄 명령이 내려진 해변에는 이처럼 차단막이 쳐졌습니다.



하지만 일부 시민들은 무단으로 해변에 들어가 해수욕을 하고 있습니다.



자치 정부 경찰도 굳이 단속은 하지 않고 있습니다.



오렌지카운티 당국은 즉각 반발했습니다.



["Closure of only Orange County beaches out of all the beaches in the state is clear example of unnecessary government overreach."]



개방한 해변에선 사람들이 사회적 거리 두기를 비교적 잘 지켰다는 겁니다.



시민들도 주 정부의 이번 폐쇄조치는 불필요하고 과도한 개입이라고 비판하고 있습니다.



[Wanda Haering : "I think everyone is smart enough to know to distance, and to wear their masks and do what they should do. I don't think we're little children."]



주 정부가 폐쇄한 해변.



하지만 폐쇄 조치에 반발한 사람들이 계속 해변을 찾고 있습니다.



[Jimmy Corvera : "If I walk on the sand and the police want to arrest me, arrest me. But you're going to have to go into the water and get me. That's not going to stop me at all."]



해변뿐만이 아닙니다.



미 서부 지역의 호수나 강가도 개방하자 인파가 몰려들었습니다.



["I like to swim, I like to see ducks and I like a lot to sit in both and paddle."]



커다란 그늘막도 치고, 고기도 굽습니다.



역시 마스크도 쓰지 않은 소풍객들과 피서 인파로 공원은 북적였습니다.



["Everybody has been kind of so respectful of giving everybody its space, like other people that are here, everybody is 6 feet but we've been around before the coronavirus so we were not really concern about it."]



사람들은 사회적 거리 두기를 지키려 애쓰고 있지만, 일부 단체 방문객들은 거리 두기 지침에 전혀 아랑곳하지 않는 모습입니다.



["But it is really important that if you come to Lake Mead, we need you to social distance. It's up to you to keep this place stays open. If you follow the rules, we wanna keep it open for everybody to come out here."]



로스앤젤레스 시내를 달리는 차들이 경적을 울리며 시위를 합니다.



'셧다운', 봉쇄령을 풀어 달라는 요구입니다.



[Randy Pare/Sonora : "We do have a problem. Certain parts of the country are overstepping our liberties."]



미국 일부 주들과 지역 정부는 봉쇄령을 단계적으로 해제하고 있습니다.



하지만 해변이나 공원뿐만 아니라 운동시설, 상점, 식당이 다시 문을 여는 데는 지켜야 할 조건이 있습니다.



바로 사회적 거리 두기입니다.



유바카운티 등 북캘리포니아 일부 지역은 독자적으로 봉쇄령을 해제한 곳도 있습니다.



하지만 마스크 착용이나 사회적 거리 두기 지침은 잘 지켜지지 않고 있습니다.



[MOS : "People are out with no masks on and thats a big thing and no one is out here monitoring anything."]



결국, 뉴섬 캘리포니아주지사는 지난 8일부터 옷가게와 스포츠용품점 등 위험도가 낮은 소매점부터 영업을 재개토록 하는 부분적인 경제 정상화 조치를 내놨습니다.



["thank god for the local city officials and the governors and the good people who decided to open up the beach."]



또, 폐쇄한 해변들도 오렌지 카운티와 협의 끝에 최근 순차적으로 다시 문을 열었습니다.



지금까지 로스앤젤레스에서 전해드렸습니다.

