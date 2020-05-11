CONCERNS OVER GOING BACK TO SCHOOL News Today 입력 2020.05.11 (14:54) 수정 2020.05.11 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Concerns are escalating over students going back to school as it seems like COVID-19 is spreading again. The government says a decision on reopening schools will be made after monitoring how the situation unfolds for another day or two.



[Pkg]



​The Cheong Wa Dae bulletin board is flooded with petitions calling for a delay of reopening school campuses since the situation has changed. Concerns are mounting over the safety of students going to school as community infections started in Seoul's clubbing district of Itaewon. High school seniors were scheduled to start in-class learning first on Wednesday. The government said no city or provincial educational offices are yet to make an official request for postponement. But the education ministry added that the final decision will be made after watching the situation unfold for a day or two, assessing the risk, and incorporating opinions from schools.



[Soundbite] LEE SANG-SU(MINISTRY OF EDUCATION (MAY 10)) : "Since only a few days remain until the seniors come back to school, city and provincial educational offices are making several inspections and holding discussions."



As another COVID-19 surge seems likely, some companies postponed their plans to have their employees come back to the office and extended their work-at-home policies. But health authorities stress that given the likelihood the virus is going to be with us for a long time, we must return to our normal lives despite the risks.



[Soundbite] PARK NEUNG-HOO(MINISTER OF HEALTH AND WELFARE) : "People's lives will be restricted and small business owners and the vulnerable population will experience added economic difficulties. Students will not get good education and parents will bear more childcare burden."



The government said the way Korea deals with the Itaewon infection case will be the test bed for future situations and asked Koreans to strictly follow the routine distancing guidelines in their everyday lives.

