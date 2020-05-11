PRESIDENT MOON OUTLINES POLICY GOALS News Today 입력 2020.05.11 (14:58) 수정 2020.05.11 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in has outlined his policy goals for the remaining two years of his term. He has vowed to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and turn the crisis into opportunity to make Korea a global leader.



[Pkg]



​In an address marking the third anniversary of his inauguration, President Moon Jae-in said an invisible virus has profoundly changed the world. He said big changes have occurred not only in people's daily lives but also in the global order. Moon vowed to take on this inevitable challenge head-on.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON : "All we can do is take on the challenge head-on. We will overcome this crisis through unwavering determination and courage."



The president said although the people of Korea are on the way to winning the war against the virus, the recent outbreak at nightclubs once again reminded the nation that it's too early to let our guards down.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON : "It's not over until it's over. We must stay vigilant until the very end and implement quarantine measures."



Moon has outlined new policies for the nation's quarantine system to prepare for what is likely to become a protracted battle against the coronavirus. Korea's CDC will be upgraded to the Disease Control and Prevention Administration, and will hold more authority in infectious disease matters. Meanwhile, two officials will be appointed to serve as vice ministers of health. The president also pledged to push for the establishment of a hospital specializing in infectious diseases. Moon said he is determined to make Korea a new country based on its stellar results in public quarantine, which have set a global standard.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON : "We will turn the crisis into opportunity. Our goal is to become a global leader. "



While most of the president's speech was dedicated to overcoming the coronavirus crisis, he also reiterated his willingness to promote inter-Korean cooperation. He said the proposals of cross-border projects, such as quarantine cooperation and an inter-Korean railway are still valid, adding that he will continue dialogue with North Korea as soon as the pandemic dissipates. Reporters who attended the press conference were seated a safe distance from each other, and handshakes with the president were not permitted.

