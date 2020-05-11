DIFFICULTIES FACED BY SINGLE PARENTS News Today 입력 2020.05.11 (15:02) 수정 2020.05.11 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



May tenth is designated as the day for single-parents families in Korea. Single parents are frequently faced with many difficulties while raising children on their own, and they are calling for stronger government measures in getting child support from ex-spouses.



[Pkg]



​Ahn So-hee. A single mother of one. Her son,in elementary school has strong interest in math. She raised him alone without any financial support from his father. Ahn once considered suing her ex-husband but chose not to, as it was a very difficult process.



[Soundbite] AHN SO-HEE(SINGLE MOTHERS' ASSOCIATION) : "There's no time to learn more about the necessary procedures. Plus, I have to work. After returning home at 8 p.m, I am busy taking care of my child."



According to a survey conducted by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, 78.8 percent of respondents didn't receive child support from their former spouses.

73.1 percent answered they never received such funding.



[Soundbite] "Child support is a right to live for children."



A parliamentary committee approved a bill allowing single parents to take punitive legal action against their ex-spouses who fail to pay regular child support. These include cancellation of driver's licenses. But it remains uncertain if the bill will pass a plenary session. There are limitations in an assistance system for single parents. Under the current law, two-member families headed by single parents are not eligible for a monthly government childcare subsidy of 200,000 won if they earn over 1.55 million won a month. Meaning single mothers and fathers only qualify for the benefits if they have low-quality, low-paying jobs.



[Soundbite] KIM JIN-JU(KOREAN SINGLE PARENTS ASSOCIATION) : "It blocks single parents from seeking better jobs. It is a yoke for them. "



Despite discrimination and prejudice, single parents are working hard to raise their children alone. A stronger safety net and a better social support system are needed to help single parents bring up their children.

DIFFICULTIES FACED BY SINGLE PARENTS

입력 2020.05.11 (15:02) 수정 2020.05.11 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



May tenth is designated as the day for single-parents families in Korea. Single parents are frequently faced with many difficulties while raising children on their own, and they are calling for stronger government measures in getting child support from ex-spouses.



[Pkg]



​Ahn So-hee. A single mother of one. Her son,in elementary school has strong interest in math. She raised him alone without any financial support from his father. Ahn once considered suing her ex-husband but chose not to, as it was a very difficult process.



[Soundbite] AHN SO-HEE(SINGLE MOTHERS' ASSOCIATION) : "There's no time to learn more about the necessary procedures. Plus, I have to work. After returning home at 8 p.m, I am busy taking care of my child."



According to a survey conducted by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, 78.8 percent of respondents didn't receive child support from their former spouses.

73.1 percent answered they never received such funding.



[Soundbite] "Child support is a right to live for children."



A parliamentary committee approved a bill allowing single parents to take punitive legal action against their ex-spouses who fail to pay regular child support. These include cancellation of driver's licenses. But it remains uncertain if the bill will pass a plenary session. There are limitations in an assistance system for single parents. Under the current law, two-member families headed by single parents are not eligible for a monthly government childcare subsidy of 200,000 won if they earn over 1.55 million won a month. Meaning single mothers and fathers only qualify for the benefits if they have low-quality, low-paying jobs.



[Soundbite] KIM JIN-JU(KOREAN SINGLE PARENTS ASSOCIATION) : "It blocks single parents from seeking better jobs. It is a yoke for them. "



Despite discrimination and prejudice, single parents are working hard to raise their children alone. A stronger safety net and a better social support system are needed to help single parents bring up their children.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보