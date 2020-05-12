SCHOOL OPENINGS PUSHED BACK AMID VIRUS SURGE News Today 입력 2020.05.12 (14:56) 수정 2020.05.12 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



A recent resurgence of COVID-19 has pushed back nationwide school openings again. High school seniors who were scheduled to return to classrooms tomorrow are now delayed for another week to May 20th, pushing back other grades by a week as well.



[Pkg]



​For the fifth time, school openings have been delayed for all levels, nationwide. High school seniors were scheduled to return to classrooms tomorrow. But their return has been delayed for another week to May 20th. 11th, 9th, first and second graders, as well as kindergarten students will be allowed to return to school on the 27th. The return date for 10th, 8th, third and fourth graders is June 3rd... 5th, 6th, and 7th graders will be the last groups to start school. Their return date is June 8th. Education Minister Yoo Eun-hye and Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Jung Eun-kyeong held an emergency meeting. They believe the virus spread from Itaewon clubs was a serious issue and decided to postpone the school opening. Such a move is necessary in preventing further spread of COVID-19. Authorities already found the families and those who came into contact with club patrons have been infected.



[Soundbite] PARK BAEG-BEOM(VICE MINISTER OF EDUCATION) : "Since student safety is our priority, we will take prompt measures if it is deemed unsafe for students to return to classrooms, after monitoring the disease spread."



Except for high school seniors, education authorities left room for additional delays as they seek to monitor the spread of infection and formulate response measures with disease prevention authorities. But it will be up to each city and provincial educational office to determine teaching methods, such as implementing remote learning in tandem or dividing classes into morning and afternoon sections. The academic evaluation exam for 12th graders originally slated for May 14th will be postponed to some time after the 20th. High school seniors will have a harder time keeping their school grades up since midterms will cover only a month's worth of study. The Education ministry announced: 12th graders will still be the first to return to school and their college entrance test and admission schedules will not change if they start school before the end of May.

