NATIONWIDE DISASTER RELIEF FUND PAYMENTS News Today 입력 2020.05.12 (15:01) 수정 2020.05.12 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



South Koreans began to apply for the emergency disaster relief fund payments starting Monday. To avoid crowding, the government introduced a designated day system where people can apply on certain days depending on the last number of their year of birth. This rule only applies for this week only, and it's important to know where they can use this payments.



[Pkg]



​The emergency disaster relief application process is fairly simple. First log onto the website of the credit card used by the head of the household. Read the instructions, then go through an ID verification procedure. After clicking on "consent" a couple of times, you will see a message pop up, confirming your application is completed. The handout will be provided in the form of credit card points which will be deposited two days after completing the application. If the head of the household cannot apply as he or she is missing, or due to various reasons including domestic violence, other family members can file an objection to receive the money.



[Soundbite] CHIN YOUNG(MINISTER OF THE INTERIOR & SAFETY) : "It's the first time relief funds are paid out to all citizens. If it proves to be successful, Korea can set another global example."



Starting next Monday, citizens can visit banks associated with credit card firms to make the application in person. To receive the payments in the form of vouchers and prepaid cards, citizens can visit their local community service centers. The payments received can be used at most stores where credit cards are accepted, including traditional markets, neighborhood mom and pop stores, gas stations, convenience stores, hospitals, beauty salons and academies. However, the money can't be used at department stores, large retail chains, golf courses, casinos, jewelry shops, for online electronic commerce or to pay telecommunication bills. When customers use the relief payment with their credit cards, store owners who charge additional fee in tax or commission will face legal action. The payment is only valid through the end of August so it must be used by then. Unused amount can't be refunded and will be transfered to state or provincial coffers. The Interior and Safety Ministry announced, during the whole of Monday, 1.8 million households applied for the funds worth over 1.2 trillion won.

NATIONWIDE DISASTER RELIEF FUND PAYMENTS

입력 2020.05.12 (15:01) 수정 2020.05.12 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



South Koreans began to apply for the emergency disaster relief fund payments starting Monday. To avoid crowding, the government introduced a designated day system where people can apply on certain days depending on the last number of their year of birth. This rule only applies for this week only, and it's important to know where they can use this payments.



[Pkg]



​The emergency disaster relief application process is fairly simple. First log onto the website of the credit card used by the head of the household. Read the instructions, then go through an ID verification procedure. After clicking on "consent" a couple of times, you will see a message pop up, confirming your application is completed. The handout will be provided in the form of credit card points which will be deposited two days after completing the application. If the head of the household cannot apply as he or she is missing, or due to various reasons including domestic violence, other family members can file an objection to receive the money.



[Soundbite] CHIN YOUNG(MINISTER OF THE INTERIOR & SAFETY) : "It's the first time relief funds are paid out to all citizens. If it proves to be successful, Korea can set another global example."



Starting next Monday, citizens can visit banks associated with credit card firms to make the application in person. To receive the payments in the form of vouchers and prepaid cards, citizens can visit their local community service centers. The payments received can be used at most stores where credit cards are accepted, including traditional markets, neighborhood mom and pop stores, gas stations, convenience stores, hospitals, beauty salons and academies. However, the money can't be used at department stores, large retail chains, golf courses, casinos, jewelry shops, for online electronic commerce or to pay telecommunication bills. When customers use the relief payment with their credit cards, store owners who charge additional fee in tax or commission will face legal action. The payment is only valid through the end of August so it must be used by then. Unused amount can't be refunded and will be transfered to state or provincial coffers. The Interior and Safety Ministry announced, during the whole of Monday, 1.8 million households applied for the funds worth over 1.2 trillion won.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보