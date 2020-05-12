SURVEY ON DONATING RELIEF FUND PAYMENTS News Today 입력 2020.05.12 (15:03) 수정 2020.05.12 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



KBS has conducted a survey on the so-called emergency disaster relief funds which are to be paid out to all South Koreans. The survey shows that one out of ten people are willing to donate the money. We look at the stats



[Pkg]



​What do Korean people think about donating their share of the emergency disaster relief funds?



[Soundbite] KIM HEE-JEONG(GYEONGGI-DO PROV. RESIDENT) : "If you can afford to and if there's talk about social contribution, I guess you can consider donating."



[Soundbite] JEON BO-HYEON(GYEONGGI-DO PROV. RESIDENT) : "My parents haven't said anything yet but if they decide to, I don't mind."



The KBS survey shows that 2.3% of respondents said they would not apply for the payment. If households don't apply, then that will be regarded as a voluntary donation. Another 8.9% said they would apply and receive the payment but donate a portion of it later. These add up to 11.2% of respondents expressing willingness to donate the payout. Low-income households who had already received cash payments last week were not asked if they were willing to donate. Out of those willing to donate, the majority of them said they would give back over 75% of their share, followed by 50 to 75%. The average response ended up being about half the amount. By income level, 28% of those who are willing to donate earned over 8 million won a month, taking up the biggest portion. The higher one's income, the more one was willing to make a donation. By age group, those aged 18 to 29 scored the highest in donation participation. By region, it was Seoul and by occupation, it was students that were the most willing to donate their funds. The online survey was conducted by KBS Public Media Institute on one-thousand-20 adults nationwide on Thursday and Friday. The response rate was 8.9%. The survey had a 95% confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

