EARTHQUAKE DETECTED IN N. KOREA News Today 입력 2020.05.12 (15:06) 수정 2020.05.12 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A 3.8 magnitude earthquake was detected in North Korea's Kangwondo Province Monday evening. The tremors even reached the South Korean capital Seoul over 100 kilometers away but no damage is reported.



[Pkg]



​An earthquake occurred in North Korea, at 7:45 p.m. Monday local time. The epicenter was an area 32 kilometers northwest of Pyonggang County, Kangwondo Province. At magnitude 3.8, it was the strongest quake reported on the Peninsula this year. The tremor quickly traveled some 40 kilometers past the MDL.



[Soundbite] KIM BO-YEONG(YEONCHEON, GYEONGGI-DO PROV.) : "I was watching TV when there was a terrifying vibration for about 15 seconds."



Residents in Seoul which is 125 kilometers from the epicenter could feel the vibration.



[Soundbite] IM JAE-YEONG(SONGPA-GU DISTRICT, SEOUL) : "I thought there was some construction going on next door but then I saw the text message alert about the quake."



In the wake of the quake, the Korea Meteorological Administration and the 119 hotline received over 30 calls from Gyeonggido Province residents about the tremor. Four reports also came from Seoul and Gangwondo Province. There's been no related damage reported so far. According to the KMA, a magnitude 2 tremor was recorded in the capital region and Gangwondo Province. At this level, people can feel the vibration at high rise buildings or under quiet conditions. The KMA first announced the quake measured 4 on the Richter scale but revised it to 3.8 after further analysis. The area near Pyonggang is an earthquake hot spot, with 18 tremors measuring under 4.0 reported since 1978. The KMA is operating on emergency mode, to be prepared in case there are additional quakes.

EARTHQUAKE DETECTED IN N. KOREA

입력 2020.05.12 (15:06) 수정 2020.05.12 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A 3.8 magnitude earthquake was detected in North Korea's Kangwondo Province Monday evening. The tremors even reached the South Korean capital Seoul over 100 kilometers away but no damage is reported.



[Pkg]



​An earthquake occurred in North Korea, at 7:45 p.m. Monday local time. The epicenter was an area 32 kilometers northwest of Pyonggang County, Kangwondo Province. At magnitude 3.8, it was the strongest quake reported on the Peninsula this year. The tremor quickly traveled some 40 kilometers past the MDL.



[Soundbite] KIM BO-YEONG(YEONCHEON, GYEONGGI-DO PROV.) : "I was watching TV when there was a terrifying vibration for about 15 seconds."



Residents in Seoul which is 125 kilometers from the epicenter could feel the vibration.



[Soundbite] IM JAE-YEONG(SONGPA-GU DISTRICT, SEOUL) : "I thought there was some construction going on next door but then I saw the text message alert about the quake."



In the wake of the quake, the Korea Meteorological Administration and the 119 hotline received over 30 calls from Gyeonggido Province residents about the tremor. Four reports also came from Seoul and Gangwondo Province. There's been no related damage reported so far. According to the KMA, a magnitude 2 tremor was recorded in the capital region and Gangwondo Province. At this level, people can feel the vibration at high rise buildings or under quiet conditions. The KMA first announced the quake measured 4 on the Richter scale but revised it to 3.8 after further analysis. The area near Pyonggang is an earthquake hot spot, with 18 tremors measuring under 4.0 reported since 1978. The KMA is operating on emergency mode, to be prepared in case there are additional quakes.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보