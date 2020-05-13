LAUNCH OF INT'L UN GROUP TO FIGHT COVID-19 News Today 입력 2020.05.13 (15:24) 수정 2020.05.13 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



A South Korea-led multilateral group has launched at the United Nations to enhance cooperation in health care security and COVID-19 response. Participating nations will share Korea's COVID-19 quarantine model that's viewed as a global success and discuss response measures to another wave of pandemic.



[Pkg]



The UN Group dedicated to combating COVID-19 held its maiden meeting. Some 190 officials attended, including representatives of 120 UN member nations and health experts. Korea led the formation of this multilateral cooperation group.



[Soundbite] CHO HYUN(S. KOREAN AMBASSADOR TO U.N.) : "It's important for UN nations to share COVID-19 measures so we can overcome the virus as quickly as possible."



That's because UN members see Korea as an exemplary model in COVID-19 quarantine efforts.



[Soundbite] ANTONIO GUTERRES(UN SECRETARY-GENERAL(APR. 30)) : "Participating countries discussed joint global response in developing vaccines and treatment. They also addressed solutions to economic inequality."



[Soundbite] AMINA J. MOHAMMED(UN DEPUTY SECRETARY-GENERAL) : "As the international community currently lacks leadership over the pandemic situation, the UN decided to take charge in strengthening response measures related to public health and security. There are also plans to explore a globally coordinated quarantine system to prepare against a second wave of outbreak."



[Soundbite] CHO HYUN(S. KOREAN AMBASSADOR TO U.N.) : "Responding to another possible wave of pandemic is also a critical issue."



South Korea plans to organize similar groups at the WHO and UNESCO within this month, to spearhead global discussions on health care security.

