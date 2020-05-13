기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2020.05.13 (15:29) 수정 2020.05.13 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
NEWS BRIEF
동영상영역 끝
SEOUL REQUESTS TOKYO TO LIFT EXPORT BANS 다음기사 SEOUL REQUESTS TOKYO TO LIFT EXPORT BANS
[Anchor Lead]

According to Statistics Korea employment data for April released today, the number of the newly employed people stood at roughly 2.65 million, 476,000 fewer than a year ago, to record the largest decrease in 21 years and two months. The economically active population, the sum of employed people and job seekers, also fell by a record 550,000 since year 2000.
Minister of Economy and Finance Hong Nam-ki wrote in his Facebook posting today that a severe job crisis is coming due to COVID-19 and the ways to rapidly create more than 55,000 new jobs will be at the top of the agendas at the emergency economic meeting slated for tomorrow and next week.
The Hyundai Motor Group announced that its Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun visited Samsung SDI's plant in Cheonan to meet with Samsung Vice Chair Lee Jae-yong to exchange ideas about developing batteries for next-generation electric vehicles. This marks the first time that the leaders of two largest conglomerates in Korea has met to discuss the EV project promoted as the country's new growth industry.
LG Chem Ltd. said today that an on-site support team was sent to the city of Visakhapatnam in southern India, where a deadly gas leak occurred at the LG Polymers plant there, in order to ensure plant safety, identify the cause of the accident, and assist with damage control.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2020.05.13 (15:29)
    • 수정 2020.05.13 (16:46)
    News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

According to Statistics Korea employment data for April released today, the number of the newly employed people stood at roughly 2.65 million, 476,000 fewer than a year ago, to record the largest decrease in 21 years and two months. The economically active population, the sum of employed people and job seekers, also fell by a record 550,000 since year 2000.
Minister of Economy and Finance Hong Nam-ki wrote in his Facebook posting today that a severe job crisis is coming due to COVID-19 and the ways to rapidly create more than 55,000 new jobs will be at the top of the agendas at the emergency economic meeting slated for tomorrow and next week.
The Hyundai Motor Group announced that its Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun visited Samsung SDI's plant in Cheonan to meet with Samsung Vice Chair Lee Jae-yong to exchange ideas about developing batteries for next-generation electric vehicles. This marks the first time that the leaders of two largest conglomerates in Korea has met to discuss the EV project promoted as the country's new growth industry.
LG Chem Ltd. said today that an on-site support team was sent to the city of Visakhapatnam in southern India, where a deadly gas leak occurred at the LG Polymers plant there, in order to ensure plant safety, identify the cause of the accident, and assist with damage control.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    현재 KBS사이트 회원계정의 댓글서비스 로그인 연동기능을 점검중입니다. 불편하시더라도 SNS 계정으로 로그인하신 후 댓글 작성을 부탁드립니다.