SEOUL REQUESTS TOKYO TO LIFT EXPORT BANS News Today 입력 2020.05.13 (15:31) 수정 2020.05.13 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



It has been almost a year since Japan imposed restrictions on Korea-bound exports of key semiconductor materials. Seoul is pressing Tokyo to lift the trade curbs as the economy is struggling due to the pandemic, and there is no more reason to ban exports. It remains to be seen how Tokyo will respond to Seoul's request to announce Japan's stance by the end of this month.



[Pkg]



​Last year, the Japanese government banned exports of three core materials used in making semiconductors to Korea and removed Seoul from its list of prefered trading partners. Recently, Seoul has been pressuring Tokyo to lift its export restrictions. It even requested the Japanese government announce its stance on the issue by the end of this month.



[Soundbite] LEE HO-HYUN(MINISTRY OF TRADE, INDUSTRY AND ENERGY) : "We ask the Japanese government to send its reply by the end of this month given the state of emergency in Japan due to COVID-19."



Seoul says the three reasons cited by Tokyo for export restrictions do not exist anymore. The suspended bilateral policy talks have been replaced with director-level talks. Regarding Japan's suspicion that Korea had not been managing its exported strategic items properly, the Korean government has amended laws and set up a task force in charge of trade security. As for Japan's claim that there were problems in the export of the three core materials including hydrogen fluoride, Seoul says there have been no issues for more than ten months. Counter to Japan's expectations, Korea has sustained minor losses due to the export curbs. Above all, the entire world is struggling now because of the coronavirus pandemic.



[Soundbite] LEE JAE-MIN(PROF., SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY) : "Japan must also realize that the goal it has been pursuing through export restrictions is unfeasible."



Tokyo has only said it would continue talks with Seoul.



[Soundbite] YOSHIHIDE SUGA(JAPANESE CHIEF CABINET SECRETARY) : "Japanese authorities in charge of export control will take into consideration how domestic businesses and countries importing our products handle exported items."



Although some say Korea could still lodge a complaint to the World Trade Organization, Seoul says it will reach a decision based on Japan's response.

