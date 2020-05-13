FOOTAGE OF DEADLY FIRE IN ICHEON REVEALED News Today 입력 2020.05.13 (15:33) 수정 2020.05.13 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The black box footage of the deadly blaze at a warehouse in Icheon two weeks ago, which took the lives of 38 workers, has been disclosed. It shows workers trying desperately to evacuate from the burning building amid raging flames.



[Pkg]



This black box footage videotaped from a car shows the construction site of a warehouse in Icheon. A man shouts out something desperately.



[Soundbite] "Fire extinguishers! Bring fire extinguishers!"



A moment later, another worker rushes out of the building and asks to call the rescue service.



[Soundbite] "Call the rescue service! Bring the fire extinguishers! Now! Call the rescue service!"



The man tries to call the firefighters using his mobile phone, but he has to escape the approaching flames. A few seconds later, toxic gas begins to spread. The blaze that began on the ceiling of the warehouse engulfed the interior of the building in less than 20 seconds. The flames spread quickly, before the firefighters arrived. The firefighters later found oxy-fuel cutting equipment and electric grinder on the second basement floor. This serves as a sign that work involving sparks was carried out in the building when the fire started. Judging by how fast the flames spread, it was likely filled with oil mist emitted from urethane foam, which made it easier for the flames to spread all over the warehouse.



[Soundbite] CHOI HYUN-HO(FIRE INVESTIGATING SOCIETY OF KOREA) : "The fire apparently started during welding or oxy-fuel cutting and spread quickly. The flames spread through oil mist emitted from urethane foam, filling the upper floors with fire and toxic smoke."



The death toll from the fire was high as many workers failed to escape due to flames and smoke that spread quickly through the elevator passageway. Police are trying to find out what kind of work was underway at the warehouse right before the disaster and plans to conduct additional on-site investigations if deemed necessary.

