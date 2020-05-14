WEARING MASKS BECOMES COMPULSORY ON SUBWAYS News Today 입력 2020.05.14 (15:06) 수정 2020.05.14 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Wearing masks has now become mandatory in crowded subway cars. Those who don't have masks can purchase them at vending machines in the stations before they are allowed to board the trains.



[Pkg]



​​Dangsan Station, subway line 2 is packed with commuters going back home. A station employee in front of the turnstiles checks to make sure passengers are wearing masks. Those without masks will not pass.



[Soundbite] (STATION EMPLOYEE) : "Excuse me. Do you have a mask?"



This passenger was able to get on the subway only after putting on a mask. In Seoul, commuters without masks are not allowed on busy subway trains. The rule applies when the number of passengers are over 150% of set capacity. That's when it's crowded enough to have your shoulders rub against others.



[Soundbite] (SUBWAY ANNOUNCEMENT) : "Anyone not wearing a mask may not be allowed onboard."



If a passenger forgot to bring one, masks can be purchased at vending machines or convenience stores inside the stations. There was no big confusion yesterday, when this new rule was enforced. Wearing masks has already become a norm for Korean subway riders.



[Soundbite] KIM DONG-CHEOL(SUBWAY USER) : "It's uncomfortable, but I would feel a bit guilty when I don't wear a mask."



Some demand wearing masks be made mandatory regardless of rider density. This is because there's no way to stop a person who got on a train without a mask at an uncrowded station from passing through a busy station.



[Soundbite] LEE YE-SEUL(SUBWAY USER) : "Subway is a confined space. I think there should be stern measures to ensure people wear masks in closed spaces."



Instead of mandating masks in all subway stations, the Seoul city government hopes to promote a culture in which people voluntarily follow disease prevention rules in subways through public announcements and publicity campaigns.

