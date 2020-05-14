CELEBRITY CHEFS HELPS OUT THOSE IN NEED News Today 입력 2020.05.14 (15:08) 수정 2020.05.14 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The coronavirus pandemic has forced many soup kitchens to close, making it tougher for the vulnerable to find food. Korean celebrity chefs are stepping in to help those in need by cooking and delivering meals for them.



[Pkg]



Famed chefs -- Choi Hyun-seok, Yeo Kyung-rae and Mihal Ashminov - got together in the kitchen of a city hall cafeteria in Namyangju, Gyeonggido Province. They are here to cook meals to be delivered to those in need. The menu consists of food that helps boost the immune system and energy.



[Soundbite] CHOI HYUN-SEOK(CHEF) : "We prepare delicious and nutritious meals that are good for the immune system. We want to give hope and strength to those in need."



The three chefs began their volunteer work in mid-March in an effort to help the vulnerable, as meal centers have been closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Volunteering in one region each week, the chefs have provided their services in seven areas in Seoul and the neighboring Gyeonggi-do Province over the past two months. Their schedule for the next two months is already packed due to surging requests from local governments.



[Soundbite] YOO HYUN-SOOK(SHARING CULTURE & ARTS ASSOCIATION) : "When people receive meals, they are moved to know that the food was cooked for them by famous chefs. We will continue this program, as it's very rewarding."



Ingredients are donated by local residents and businesses, while local volunteer groups help organize and deliver packed lunches.



[Soundbite] CHO KWANG-HAN(NAMYANGJU MAYOR) : "I hope that this volunteer program will deliver hope and warmth to those in need in our city."



In Namyangju alone, 600 people have received free meals, which they need desperately to overcome the difficult times.

