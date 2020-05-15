PENALTIES AGAINST NON-VOLUNTARY TESTING News Today 입력 2020.05.15 (15:02) 수정 2020.05.15 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



We've been continuously reporting about the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the nation after a man in his 20s who visited bars and clubs in Itaewon tested positive. But many of those who visited clubs and bars in the area refuse to answer their phones. Quarantine authorities have decided to levy fines on those who refuse to receive testing voluntarily and local governments are also imposing strict measures.



[Pkg]



Quarantine authorities are ramping up measures to end the cycle of infections ahead of weekend church services and school reopening slated for next week. The local governments of 11 cities and provinces have issued executive orders on infectious disease testing. Those who refuse to undergo testing even after receiving a call from quarantine officials could be subject to a two-million-won fine.



[Soundbite] YOON TAE-HO(CENTRAL DISASTER MANAGEMENT HEADQUARTERS) : "We urge people to act responsibly because a failure to receive testing can put at risk not only them but their families and the entire society as well."



The governments of nine cities and provinces have also issued executive orders banning club visitors from having personal contact with others. People who visited bars and clubs in the Itaewon area after April 24 must refrain from going outside and meeting with others for up to two weeks. The government of Gyeonggi-do Province is warning that those who violate the order and infect others will have to pay disinfection costs. Quarantine authorities are stressing it's a critical juncture in terms of whether or not the nation's quarantine system built through social distancing will be able to remain in place.



[Soundbite] SON YOUNG-RAE(CENTRAL DISASTER MANAGEMENT HEADQUARTERS) : "If we conclude that the first infections peaked between May 4-8, this means that secondary infections originating from people who were infected first will appear throughout society from now on."



Those who have come into close contact with people who contracted COVID-19 at bars and clubs must strictly adhere to self-quarantine rules. So far 384 people have been caught for violating self-isolation rules, with 131 of them having been transferred to prosecutors. Quarantine authorities are considering using QR codes and Bluetooth technology to trace people who visit nightlife venues like clubs and bars in Seoul.

