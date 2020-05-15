DIFFICULTIES IN RECRUITMENT AMID VIRUS News Today 입력 2020.05.15 (15:07) 수정 2020.05.15 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Hiring in the private sector is hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Corporate bottom lines are sluggish amid the outbreak and there's also the factor of risking possible infection during the recruitment process. Some firms are resuming hiring through untact methods but it's not enough to alleviate the rough job market condition.



[Pkg]



​A job seeker and interviewer from Korea and Japan are facing each other in front of computer screens.



[Soundbite] "(Are you saying you want to create a system?) Yes, with the rising importance of customer security service..."



Over 200 companies take part in this job expo each year. This year, however, it was held as an online event given the circumstances and the number of participating firms dropping to one third its regular participants. Only about 600 applicants went on to successfully hold their first round of job interviews. Online interviews can be held at one's home but about 30% of all interviewees came out to this studio to engage in the event in a more professional environment.



[Soundbite] LEE SAE-MON(JOB SEEKER) : "Interview opportunities are much fewer this year. Some firms had to cancel recruiting because they couldn't come to Korea. It's a nervous situation."



Even if they pass the interview, actual employment is still a long way down the road.



[Soundbite] CHOI JEONG-SEOK(KOTRA) : "Those who landed jobs will head overseas when the outbreak stabilizes and travel between countries becomes possible once again."



Samsung Electronics has decided to hold its famed large-scale written examination later this month online. Other corporate groups such as SK and LG are also reviewing carrying out their whole recruitment process over the Internet including written tests and interviews. According to a recent survey, 34% of firms that failed to achieve their employment target planned for the year's first half said they would push back hiring plans to the second half of the year. Over 30% of businesses that plan to still hire however said the number of recruits will be smaller. Jobs made available by Korea's top 500 firms decreased by more than ten-thousand-800 in the past 2 months. And replenishing lost jobs doesn't appear to be an easy task.

