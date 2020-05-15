POSSIBILITY OF APPLYING TELEMEDICINE News Today 입력 2020.05.15 (15:11) 수정 2020.05.15 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The prolonged spread of the coronavirus is forcing the conventional business paradigm to transition to a new one that doesn't depend on person-to-person contact. The introduction of telemedicine had repeatedly faced strong opposition from medical professionals in Korea, but attempts to establish this system for the post COVID-19 era are surging. Let's take a look.



[Pkg]



​Telemedicine has always been included in government proposals to promote the service sector since the Lee Myung-bak administration.



[Soundbite] SOHN HO-JOON(HEALTH MINISTRY OFFICIAL(SEP. 2014)) : "We are planning to run pilot programs for distant diagnosis and prescription in remote and special regions."



[Soundbite] "Fight! Fight!"



There were continued efforts to run a telemedicine system on a trial basis. But such plans were thwarted due to strong opposition from medical professionals. But the situation has changed, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Remote clinical services can be of great help to island residents as well as those with chronic diseases and the elderly who are more vulnerable to the virus.



[Soundbite] "(How may we help you?) I need a new medicine prescription for my hypertension. But I cannot visit you in person."



It appears some medical professionals are starting to see the need for the change.



[Soundbite] LEE WANG-JOON(MYONGJI HOSPITAL) : "Medical professionals have not had opportunities to try the telemedicine system in full scale. This is the first step in reviewing the feasibility of telemedicine today."



Telemedicine is a key task to be promoted in accordance with the government's Korean New Deal, an economic initiative to create jobs. There's growing support to the idea of quickly fostering the telemedicine industry by utilizing the nation's advanced IT. However, the Korean Medical Association strongly objects to the move and vowed to take drastic actions against it. Doctors fear distant clinical consultations make it impossible for them to obtain sufficient information about patients. They are also concerned about the ambiguous scope of legal responsibility they will have to take under the telemedicine system.



[Soundbite] KIM DAE-HA(KOREAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION) : "We oppose introducing telemedicine without discussions with the medical sector. There are no solutions and alternatives."



The government is hoping the 21st National Assembly will hold active discussions on revising a medical law to introduce telemedicine. At the same time, it acknowledged the need to devise measures to prevent potential inadequacies or side effects.

POSSIBILITY OF APPLYING TELEMEDICINE

입력 2020.05.15 (15:11) 수정 2020.05.15 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The prolonged spread of the coronavirus is forcing the conventional business paradigm to transition to a new one that doesn't depend on person-to-person contact. The introduction of telemedicine had repeatedly faced strong opposition from medical professionals in Korea, but attempts to establish this system for the post COVID-19 era are surging. Let's take a look.



[Pkg]



​Telemedicine has always been included in government proposals to promote the service sector since the Lee Myung-bak administration.



[Soundbite] SOHN HO-JOON(HEALTH MINISTRY OFFICIAL(SEP. 2014)) : "We are planning to run pilot programs for distant diagnosis and prescription in remote and special regions."



[Soundbite] "Fight! Fight!"



There were continued efforts to run a telemedicine system on a trial basis. But such plans were thwarted due to strong opposition from medical professionals. But the situation has changed, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Remote clinical services can be of great help to island residents as well as those with chronic diseases and the elderly who are more vulnerable to the virus.



[Soundbite] "(How may we help you?) I need a new medicine prescription for my hypertension. But I cannot visit you in person."



It appears some medical professionals are starting to see the need for the change.



[Soundbite] LEE WANG-JOON(MYONGJI HOSPITAL) : "Medical professionals have not had opportunities to try the telemedicine system in full scale. This is the first step in reviewing the feasibility of telemedicine today."



Telemedicine is a key task to be promoted in accordance with the government's Korean New Deal, an economic initiative to create jobs. There's growing support to the idea of quickly fostering the telemedicine industry by utilizing the nation's advanced IT. However, the Korean Medical Association strongly objects to the move and vowed to take drastic actions against it. Doctors fear distant clinical consultations make it impossible for them to obtain sufficient information about patients. They are also concerned about the ambiguous scope of legal responsibility they will have to take under the telemedicine system.



[Soundbite] KIM DAE-HA(KOREAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION) : "We oppose introducing telemedicine without discussions with the medical sector. There are no solutions and alternatives."



The government is hoping the 21st National Assembly will hold active discussions on revising a medical law to introduce telemedicine. At the same time, it acknowledged the need to devise measures to prevent potential inadequacies or side effects.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보