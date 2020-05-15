기사 본문 영역

VOLUNTEERS HEAD OUT TO HELP FARMERS
입력 2020.05.15 (15:13) 수정 2020.05.15 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Although this time of the year is the busiest season for farmers, they are troubled by a shortage of helping hands with the absence of foreign workers. To help them out, a large number of volunteer workers are heading to rural regions.

[Pkg]

​An apple farm in Uiseong-gun County, Gyeongsangbukdo Province... The normally quiet farm is bustling with a host of volunteer workers. The volunteers are doing their best to help the farm, despite their lacking skills. Their service is of great help for the farm owner who was having difficulty hiring non-local workers due to the prolonged spread of COVID-19.

[Soundbite] NAM YOUNG-WOO(APPLE FARMER) : "A week's workload will be finished when they work three or four hours today. It is of great help."

Some 5,600 foreign workers who were assigned to the farming sector this year under the employment permit system have not yet arrived in the country. In their place, a large number of volunteer workers are stepping in to help farmers—especially elderly ones who have no other options but to depend on foreign workers. Workers from various organizations, including about 3,500 Agriculture Ministry officials, will volunteer to help farmers across the nation until the end of June.

[Soundbite] KIM JONG-KOO(MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE) : "The ministry checked in advance how serious the shortage of workers is and deliberately assigned volunteers to each region."

They will offer their volunteer service in a manner to maintain a safe distance from one another and observe hygiene rules in line with the government's new "everyday life quarantine" guidelines.

[Soundbite] KIM JOO-SANG(NAT'L AGRICULTURAL COOPERATIVE FEDERATION) : "I am asking the government, businesses and the people to volunteer to help the farmers."

The volunteer workers' help is giving farmers the strength to overcome the difficult times.
