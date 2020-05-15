MOUNTAIN FORTRESS DESIGNATED AS HISTORIC SITE News Today 입력 2020.05.15 (15:15) 수정 2020.05.15 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Incheon's Gyeyangsanseong Fortress is believed to have been built during the ancient era of the three kingdoms. The government designated the mountain fortress as a national historic site which is regarded as the oldest historical relic proving that Confucianism was introduced into the Korean Peninsula at that time.



[Pkg]



​A 13.8 centimeter-long wooden tablet created between the years of 400 and 480 during the Hanseong Baekje period. A passage from the Analects of Confucius was inscribed on a side of the pentagonal tablet. The inscription reads, "I am not yet qualified to take up a government position." This is one of the oldest historical relics that proves the use of Chinese characters and Confucian books in Korea.



[Soundbite] KYEON SOO-CHAN(RESEARCHER) : "It proves Confucian culture was actively embraced and studied by the literate during the ancient era."



Gyeyangsanseong Fortress was designated as a national historic site, after various historical artifacts from the Baekjje kingdom including the wooden tablet and earthenware were found. The discoveries were made 23 years after the first excavation project began in 1997. The Cultural Heritage Administration assessed that Gyeyangsanseong evidently shows the development of fortresses throughout the history of Korea from the three kingdom era to the Joseon Dynasty. Historians believe Gyeyangsanseong was a crucial strategic point near the Hangang River area from the Baekje era. The Gyeyang district office announced plans to restore the 1-thousand-184-meter-long fortress and its major facilities. It will also open a museum featuring some 1,000 historical relics excavated from the fortress.



[Soundbite] KIM HONG-JONG(GYEYANG DISTRICT OFFICE) : "We will develop various history education programs related to Gyeyangsanseong to solidify Incheon's status as a cultural and historical city."



The designation is expected to help Gyeyangsanseong regain its previous reputation as one of the greatest fortresses from the ancient three kingdom period.

