SCHOOLS TO REOPEN THIS WEEK DESPITE CONCERNS News Today 입력 2020.05.18 (15:02)

[Anchor Lead]



There are still concerns of cluster infections linked to night clubs in Itaewon, but the government is going ahead with its plan to reopen school campuses for high school seniors this week. Education authorities the school reopening cannot be delayed any further, adding that the latest infections do not pose a risk to the student population.



[Pkg]



The government has decided to go ahead with in-person classes for high school seniors on Wednesday as planned. The reopening was already postponed for a week due to the recent spike in infections from Itaewon night clubs. Education authorities believe more delays in academic schedules would disrupt the students’ future college and career plans.



[Soundbite] PARK BAEG-BEOM(VICE MINISTER OF EDUCATION) : "Given that there is likely to be a second wave of COVID-19 in the fall, it is better to start in-person classes while observing strict disease prevention measures rather than postponing again."



Subsequently, 12th graders will start school on May 20th. 11th, 9th, as well as 1st and 2nd graders will go back to school a week later, and the rest on June 8th. The government concluded that the recent spike in cases in Seoul have not affected the student population. All the 51 students, school administrators, and native English teachers that had visited the clubs in Itaewon tested negative. Some 230 students and others who came into contact with the people infected from the clubs all tested negative except for ten people in Incheon. However, more than 220,000 people signed a petition demanding Cheong Wa Dae to further postpone the school opening. Therefore, officials have set up tighter disease prevention guidelines to ease parents’ anxieties. Daily temperature checks will be carried out and if a student is found to have symptoms then he or she will be immediately isolated and transported to a COVID-19 test site. It will be up to each school whether to implement flexible schedules, such as students coming to class on alternate days or at different times or shortening classes. Also, students in crowded classes should be dispersed to other rooms and the use of school facilities, such as snack shops and libraries, should be minimized. The government vowed to contain the virus and operate schools properly while asking each household and school to follow disease prevention measures strictly.

