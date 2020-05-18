기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEW MARKETING MEASURES TO PROMOTE K-FOOD
입력 2020.05.18 (15:04) 수정 2020.05.18 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
NEW MARKETING MEASURES TO PROMOTE K-FOOD
동영상영역 끝
DISPUTE OVER SELLING DUTY-FREE PRODUCTS 다음기사 DISPUTE OVER SELLING DUTY-FREE PRODUCTS
[Anchor Lead]

Korean food is broadening its presence in the Chinese market even during the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to appeal to the young Chinese consumers in their 20s and 30s, one Korean food corporation has combined an idol concert and no-contact marketing to promote K-food.

[Pkg]

​A concert by a popular Chinese idol group launched by a Korean entertainment company. No audience in the studio. Some 810,000 fans logged on to enjoy the concert. The boys consume Korean snacks and beverages during the intermission. A Korean public corporation sponsored the concert to publicize K-food to young consumers in China.

[Soundbite] HANYU & XINLONG(MEMBERS OF BOY STORY) : "We used to eat these every day when we were practicing in Korea. (I still have a can of yuja tea at home.)"

Chinese fans, who couldn’t indulge in cultural activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, were excited to see the concert.

[Soundbite] (BOY STORY FAN) : "Although I couldn’t go to the concert, I’m happy to see it live. I’m especially curious about what they’re eating, so I’m going to do an internet search."

[Soundbite] (LIVE TELECAST OF K-FOOD PROMOTION) : "Here, try this. It’s honey roasted almonds. (This is Xinlong’s favorite.)"

The live telecast of K-food promotion, right after the concert garnered more than 100 million views in just 12 hours. Chinese consumers have shown growing interest in Korean instant food items and premade healthy meals since the outbreak. In fact, export of Korean ramyeon in the first quarter jumped 45.5% on-year.

[Soundbite] JEONG YEON-SU(HEAD, aT BEIJING OFFICE): "Over in China, the people have been unable to satisfy their cultural or consumption needs. So, we’re pushing no-contact marketing to start another K-food wave in China."

There's projected to be more than 526 million live streaming viewers in China this year. K-food is making new attempts to fully utilize the no-contact market, created by the COVID-19 era.
  • NEW MARKETING MEASURES TO PROMOTE K-FOOD
    • 입력 2020.05.18 (15:04)
    • 수정 2020.05.18 (16:45)
    News Today
NEW MARKETING MEASURES TO PROMOTE K-FOOD
[Anchor Lead]

Korean food is broadening its presence in the Chinese market even during the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to appeal to the young Chinese consumers in their 20s and 30s, one Korean food corporation has combined an idol concert and no-contact marketing to promote K-food.

[Pkg]

​A concert by a popular Chinese idol group launched by a Korean entertainment company. No audience in the studio. Some 810,000 fans logged on to enjoy the concert. The boys consume Korean snacks and beverages during the intermission. A Korean public corporation sponsored the concert to publicize K-food to young consumers in China.

[Soundbite] HANYU & XINLONG(MEMBERS OF BOY STORY) : "We used to eat these every day when we were practicing in Korea. (I still have a can of yuja tea at home.)"

Chinese fans, who couldn’t indulge in cultural activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, were excited to see the concert.

[Soundbite] (BOY STORY FAN) : "Although I couldn’t go to the concert, I’m happy to see it live. I’m especially curious about what they’re eating, so I’m going to do an internet search."

[Soundbite] (LIVE TELECAST OF K-FOOD PROMOTION) : "Here, try this. It’s honey roasted almonds. (This is Xinlong’s favorite.)"

The live telecast of K-food promotion, right after the concert garnered more than 100 million views in just 12 hours. Chinese consumers have shown growing interest in Korean instant food items and premade healthy meals since the outbreak. In fact, export of Korean ramyeon in the first quarter jumped 45.5% on-year.

[Soundbite] JEONG YEON-SU(HEAD, aT BEIJING OFFICE): "Over in China, the people have been unable to satisfy their cultural or consumption needs. So, we’re pushing no-contact marketing to start another K-food wave in China."

There's projected to be more than 526 million live streaming viewers in China this year. K-food is making new attempts to fully utilize the no-contact market, created by the COVID-19 era.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    현재 KBS사이트 회원계정의 댓글서비스 로그인 연동기능을 점검중입니다. 불편하시더라도 SNS 계정으로 로그인하신 후 댓글 작성을 부탁드립니다.