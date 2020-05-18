기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2020.05.18 (15:10) 수정 2020.05.18 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

A ceremony marking the 40th anniversary of the Gwangju Uprising was held today in front of the former building of the Jeollanam-do Provincial Government for the first time. The event was scaled down this year due to the pandemic. It was attended by some 400 people including government officials, the participants of the uprising and their families.
The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters convened a meeting today to review the effectiveness of daily life distancing measures as the rate of COVID-19 re-infections remains at about 4.5 percent. The officials also discussed the establishment and operation of an information center that will notify local governments of passengers who arrive from overseas and use KTX services.
Now that the public is allowed to buy three face masks a week, Koreans will be allowed to send up to 36 face masks at a time to their relatives overseas, who will also include spouses of foreign nationalities.
The Ministry of Economy and Finance has decided to provide 53 million dollars to help Central and South America cope with the pandemic. The amount includes a 50-million-dollar syndicate loan from the Economic Development and Cooperation Fund to help fight COVID-19 in Paraguay.
