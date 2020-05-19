PRESIDENT MOON'S SPEECH ON KOREA'S COVID-19 News Today 입력 2020.05.19 (15:07) 수정 2020.05.19 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in shared South Korea's COVID-19 quarantine achievements in a special speech for the World Health Assembly. He also stressed global solidarity and cooperation in the fight against the virus.



[Pkg]



​Freedom for all. This is how President Moon described South Korean people's efforts as he shared the country's quarantine achievements with the international community. He said that in a time of crisis, citizens expanded their own individual freedom into "freedom for all." Moon also introduced how Koreans voluntarily wore face masks and took part in the social distancing campaigns. He also highlighted the infection-free parliamentary elections, held amid the pandemic with a high voter turnout.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "Thanks to the Korean people who practiced the spirit of "freedom for all," we could see the power of the 3 principles of openness, transparency and democracy."



The President also stressed the need for global solidarity and cooperation in fighting to eradicate COVID-19. The South Korean leader emphasized that the international community must expand humanitarian assistance to countries with vulnerable health care systems and work closely together across borders to develop vaccines and treatments. He introduced how Seoul is planning to offer humanitarian aid worth 120 billion won this year and share accumulated data related to the virus with the world.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "We must cooperate until everyone becomes free of the coronavirus and not one person is left behind."



The speech delivered via conference call was at the request of the WHO which wanted South Korea to share its experience in successful quarantine efforts.

