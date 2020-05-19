기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
At the WHO general meeting, South Korea's Health Minister Park Neung-hoo called on countries around the world to collaborate in fighting the pandemic and pledged to share Korea's expertise. Park said Korea has disclosed its response to the pandemic and information on COVID-19 patients in a transparent manner, and will continue to do so in the future. He also urged other countries to join hands in developing a vaccine and a cure for COVID-19.
The Cultural Heritage Administration has resumed royal palace tours, which had been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The change of guard ceremony at Gyeongbokgung Palace will resume tomorrow, while nighttime tours will begin on May 27 at Gyeongbokgung Palace and May 28 at Changdeokgung Palace. Weekly concerts at Gyeongbokgung Palace will resume on May 30.
Korean researchers have developed an antibody testing kit that can detect the acute form of African swine fever early on. The feat was achieved through a joint effort by the Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency, the Korea Research Institute of Bioscience and Biotechnology and Korea University.
[Anchor Lead]
