MOON'S REMARK DURING GWANGJU UPRISING EVENT News Today 입력 2020.05.19 (15:15) 수정 2020.05.19 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



In a speech during the ceremony marking the 40th anniversary of the May 18 Gwangju uprising, President Moon reiterated the need to find the truth behind who was responsible for the massacre on student protestors. He also said the spirit of the democratic movement continues to this day, and led to Korea's power in overcoming COVID-19.



[Pkg]



The commemoration ceremony for the May 18th democratization movement was held for the first time at a square named after the event located outside the former Jeollanam-do provincial government building.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "I honor the souls that are revived through the values of sharing, solidarity and community spirit, and extend deep condolences and respect to the victims and bereaved families."



President Moon said the May spirit to fight against martial law has evolved into South Korea's strength to emerge as a global role model in handling COVID-19.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "Gwangju was the first to prepare sickbeds for coronavirus-hit Daegu which suffered medical shortages. Daegu patients could recover and safely return home."



He again pledged to find the truth behind the uprising and called on the perpetrators to confess if they want to be forgiven.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "The truth behind state violence must come to light. If those responsible take courage to confess to the truth,it will pave the way for forgiveness and reconciliation."



President Moon also vowed to locate those who still remain missing and work toward restoring their honor and providing compensation to police officers, soldiers and journalists who were fired from their jobs. He visited the Mangwoldong cemetery in Gwangju for the first time and paid respects and comforted bereaved families.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "The father may struggle with trauma but the daughter is proud of her dad."



Moon said that through its noble courage and dedication, Gwangju demonstrated 40 years ago that the country belongs to the people. He added that remembering the provincial government building, the very site of the uprising, is a way to respond to the calls of those who were killed on that day.

