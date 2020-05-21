SILENT SPREAD OF COVID-19 CONTINUES News Today 입력 2020.05.21 (15:35) 수정 2020.05.21 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The number of COVID-19 cases originating from bars and clubs in Itaewon has now reached more than 200. Quarantine authorities are ramping up monitoring as the silent spread of the virus continues. They have disclosed the names of restaurants and Internet cafes in Gyeonggi-do Province that had been visited by infected people in their 20s, and are urging them to receive testing as soon as possible.



[Pkg]



Six people in their 20s who had visited this restaurant in Anyang, Gyeonggi-do Province, have recently tested positive for COVID-19. They visited the place on multiple occasions. One of them has been found to have visited a night club in Itaewon on May 5. Quarantine authorities say this restaurant has ideal conditions for the virus spread, as it consists of rooms for gatherings.



[Soundbite] (ANYANG CITY GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL(VOICE ALTERED)) : "One some days the six of them got together, on other days four. They contracted the virus after spending much time together."



The six visited restaurants and coin karaoke salons in Anyang between May 10 and 17. On May 12 and 13 they also visited a bar and an Internet cafe in Gunpo. Quarantine authorities are urging everyone who visited those places on the same days as the infected people to receive testing. They are warning that those who visited enclosed, poorly ventilated spaces must receive testing urgently, as the coronavirus spreads easily through saliva droplets in confined environments. Quarantine authorities also point out that those who tested negative after visiting the club district in Itaewon during the May holiday period must receive additional testing if they develop any symptoms. Authorities are ramping up monitoring to prevent the silent spread of the virus as much as possible. As of May 20, the number of COVID-19 cases originating from clubs in Itaewon stood at 197. Of those, 25 cases are tertiary infections, and four quaternary.



[Soundbite] CHUNG EUN-KYUNG(DIRECTOR OF KOREA CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION) : "So far 101 people have been exposed. More people have contracted the virus after coming into contact with infected persons than after visiting clubs."



Quarantine authorities stress that workers of religious, sports, medical and other public facilities who have visited bars or clubs or come into contact with infected persons should receive testing to stop the spread of COVID-19.

SILENT SPREAD OF COVID-19 CONTINUES

입력 2020.05.21 (15:35) 수정 2020.05.21 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The number of COVID-19 cases originating from bars and clubs in Itaewon has now reached more than 200. Quarantine authorities are ramping up monitoring as the silent spread of the virus continues. They have disclosed the names of restaurants and Internet cafes in Gyeonggi-do Province that had been visited by infected people in their 20s, and are urging them to receive testing as soon as possible.



[Pkg]



Six people in their 20s who had visited this restaurant in Anyang, Gyeonggi-do Province, have recently tested positive for COVID-19. They visited the place on multiple occasions. One of them has been found to have visited a night club in Itaewon on May 5. Quarantine authorities say this restaurant has ideal conditions for the virus spread, as it consists of rooms for gatherings.



[Soundbite] (ANYANG CITY GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL(VOICE ALTERED)) : "One some days the six of them got together, on other days four. They contracted the virus after spending much time together."



The six visited restaurants and coin karaoke salons in Anyang between May 10 and 17. On May 12 and 13 they also visited a bar and an Internet cafe in Gunpo. Quarantine authorities are urging everyone who visited those places on the same days as the infected people to receive testing. They are warning that those who visited enclosed, poorly ventilated spaces must receive testing urgently, as the coronavirus spreads easily through saliva droplets in confined environments. Quarantine authorities also point out that those who tested negative after visiting the club district in Itaewon during the May holiday period must receive additional testing if they develop any symptoms. Authorities are ramping up monitoring to prevent the silent spread of the virus as much as possible. As of May 20, the number of COVID-19 cases originating from clubs in Itaewon stood at 197. Of those, 25 cases are tertiary infections, and four quaternary.



[Soundbite] CHUNG EUN-KYUNG(DIRECTOR OF KOREA CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION) : "So far 101 people have been exposed. More people have contracted the virus after coming into contact with infected persons than after visiting clubs."



Quarantine authorities stress that workers of religious, sports, medical and other public facilities who have visited bars or clubs or come into contact with infected persons should receive testing to stop the spread of COVID-19.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보