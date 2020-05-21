LABOR-MANAGEMENT-GOVT DISCUSS JOB CRISIS News Today 입력 2020.05.21 (15:41) 수정 2020.05.21 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The first round of talks involving both major trade unions has been held for the first time in 21 years amid a severe jobs crisis stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the participants agreed on the need to stabilize the job market, they remain split on many issues and reaching a consensus will likely be difficult.



[Pkg]



​​Representatives of both trade union confederations, the Korea Enterprises Federation and the government met for the first time in decades. Topping the agenda of their first meeting was the coronavirus crisis.



[Soundbite] "Forgetting my mask at home and going back to get it has become part of my daily life."



The participants began their meeting by taking part in the Thank You challenge to thank health workers. They agreed that they must reach a consensus on stabilizing the job market as soon as possible.



[Soundbite] CHUNG SE-KYUN(PRIME MINISTER) : "We must not hesitate when the job crisis is so serious. Our goal is to reach a consensus as soon as possible."



[Soundbite] KIM DONG-MYUNG(FEDERATION OF KOREAN TRADE UNIONS) : "Let's find a solution from the standpoint of the socially vulnerable rather than thinking about our own interests and ideologies."



However, labor and management appeared split on how to make that happen. The labor circles are demanding a temporary dismissal ban and employment insurance for all citizens.



[Soundbite] KIM MYUNG-HWAN(KOREAN CONFEDERATION OF TRADE UNIONS) : "All businesses must agree to the dismissal ban and expansion of the social security network during the times of crisis through social dialogue."



Management, for its part, wants funding for businesses and a wage compromise to be tackled as priorities.



[Soundbite] SOHN KYUNG-SHIK(KOREA ENTERPRISES FEDERATION) : "Businesses cannot afford to cover enormous employment maintenance costs. More government support is needed, including liquidity supply."



To quell concerns, the Prime Minister's Office said nothing was discussed in detail at the first meeting, adding that the participants did not show any disagreement. After the first round of talks, which lasted one and a half hours, labor, management and the government agreed to focus on the issues of employment maintenance and work sharing, and set up a working-level body to discuss them in detail.

