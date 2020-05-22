NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2020.05.22 (15:15) 수정 2020.05.22 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea will extend its special travel advisory issued on all world countries due to the virus outbreak to June 19. The special advisory is issued against short-term urgent risk factors and indicates a degree somewhere between the second and third highest levels in Korea's regular 4-tier travel warning system.

Some 160-thousand face masks will be shipped overseas for South Korean workers toiling at construction sites in 63 countries. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said it surveyed the demand for masks, held talks with other ministries and obtained final approval for the shipment of 159-thousand-228 masks.

In a bid to strengthen education on environmental issues, the government will transform 170 closed school sites nationwide into related interactive educational facilities. The Environment Ministry said measures on boosting environmental education were discussed during a ministerial meeting held Friday chaired by Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae.

