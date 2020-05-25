ELECTRONIC ENTRY SYSTEM IN ENT. FACILITIES News Today 입력 2020.05.25 (15:12) 수정 2020.05.25 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Many of the COVID infections in recent weeks occurred in confined indoor spaces like singing bars and pubs where people tend to come in close contact. Now the government mandated that such high-risk establishments adopt an electronic check-in system.



[Pkg]



​Coin-operated singing booths were frequented by students on weekends. But now many of them are closed. The governments of Seoul and surrounding areas have issued a no-gathering ban on such establishments. The Daegu government issued the same order as a confirmed COVID-19 case was traced back to a coin operated singing booth.



[Soundbite] (COLLEGE STUDENT(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "Coin-operated singing booths are cheap and great for killing time or relieving stress. I’m staying home these days because cinemas and most recreational facilities are closed."



Patrons had to fill in a log when they entered facilities with high risk of infection. But such manual check-in was often inaccurate. This is why an electronic system will be adopted. A person’s visit will be recorded through a cell phone QR code. This system is mandatory for nine high-risk groups, which include night clubs or bars. Electronic check-in will be enforced early next month after pilot operation.



[Soundbite] PARK NEUNG-HOO(MINISTER OF HEALTH AND WELFARE) : "Only the minimum amount of personal information needed for epidemiological investigation will be collected and encrypted. Data collectors will be separated to ensure personal information security. All information will be automatically destroyed after four weeks of tracing."



Firefighters are getting infected as well. A firefighter in his 30s working in Bucheon, Gyeonggi-do Province was diagnosed with COVID-19 and an emergency responder at Mapo Fire Station in Seoul, who is engaged to this firefighter, as well as two of her co-workers became infected.



[Soundbite] JO SEON-HO(SPOKESMAN, NATIONAL FIRE AGENCY) : "Infection risk is very low because our emergency responders were all wearing protective equipment. But we’re testing all of them just in case."



In Gumi, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, a merchant who worked at a market near a church where the infected Daegu Agricultural Meister High School students attended contracted the virus. The city is testing some 500 merchants.

ELECTRONIC ENTRY SYSTEM IN ENT. FACILITIES

입력 2020.05.25 (15:12) 수정 2020.05.25 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Many of the COVID infections in recent weeks occurred in confined indoor spaces like singing bars and pubs where people tend to come in close contact. Now the government mandated that such high-risk establishments adopt an electronic check-in system.



[Pkg]



​Coin-operated singing booths were frequented by students on weekends. But now many of them are closed. The governments of Seoul and surrounding areas have issued a no-gathering ban on such establishments. The Daegu government issued the same order as a confirmed COVID-19 case was traced back to a coin operated singing booth.



[Soundbite] (COLLEGE STUDENT(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "Coin-operated singing booths are cheap and great for killing time or relieving stress. I’m staying home these days because cinemas and most recreational facilities are closed."



Patrons had to fill in a log when they entered facilities with high risk of infection. But such manual check-in was often inaccurate. This is why an electronic system will be adopted. A person’s visit will be recorded through a cell phone QR code. This system is mandatory for nine high-risk groups, which include night clubs or bars. Electronic check-in will be enforced early next month after pilot operation.



[Soundbite] PARK NEUNG-HOO(MINISTER OF HEALTH AND WELFARE) : "Only the minimum amount of personal information needed for epidemiological investigation will be collected and encrypted. Data collectors will be separated to ensure personal information security. All information will be automatically destroyed after four weeks of tracing."



Firefighters are getting infected as well. A firefighter in his 30s working in Bucheon, Gyeonggi-do Province was diagnosed with COVID-19 and an emergency responder at Mapo Fire Station in Seoul, who is engaged to this firefighter, as well as two of her co-workers became infected.



[Soundbite] JO SEON-HO(SPOKESMAN, NATIONAL FIRE AGENCY) : "Infection risk is very low because our emergency responders were all wearing protective equipment. But we’re testing all of them just in case."



In Gumi, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, a merchant who worked at a market near a church where the infected Daegu Agricultural Meister High School students attended contracted the virus. The city is testing some 500 merchants.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보