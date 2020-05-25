NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2020.05.25 (15:18) 수정 2020.05.25 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The Ministry of Education and quarantine authorities are discussing guidelines regarding the use of air conditioners and face masks in schools ahead of the full school reopening. During her visit to Hangang Middle School today, Education Minister Yoo Eun-hye urged schools to propose their ideas on how to solve various problems that may occur once schools reopen fully.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety says more than 20 million households, or about 92 percent of all households in the nation, had received emergency disaster relief funds from the government as of May 24. About 65 percent of households received disaster relief subsidies through credit and check cards, while 13.2 percent received them in cash.

The South Korean government will provide 370,000 face masks to some 160,000 ethnic Koreans who were adopted as children in 14 countries, including the U.S., France, Sweden and Denmark, which have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

From June 1 to 12, the Korea Customs Service will put up for adoption 16 drug detection dogs. They include labrador retrievers and springer spaniels that have retired from their service at customs inspection sites in airports and ports as well as canines that have failed their sniffer dog training.



