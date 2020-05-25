KIM JONG-UN CONVENES MILITARY MEETING News Today 입력 2020.05.25 (15:19) 수정 2020.05.25 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un convened a meeting of the regime's top military-governing body. This was his first appearance since showing up at a ceremony marking the completion of a fertilizer plant on May first. While presiding over a meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party, Kim outlined new policies to further boost the North's nuclear deterrence and capabilities.



[Pkg]



Kim Jong-un takes to the podium to loud applause from the military's top brass. He looks well and fine and isn't even wearing his glasses. He exudes confidence in his complete control over the military, as attending officials are busy taking notes of what he is saying. Kim used the expression "further increasing the nuclear war deterrence of the country" during the Central Military Commission meeting -- the first time he's presided over it in five months.



[Soundbite] (KOREAN CENTRAL TV) : "New policies were presented to further enhance the nation's nuclear war deterrence and operate strategic weapons at a highly advanced state."



Analysts say that it is a message targeted at the U.S., which will hold a presidential election this November.



[Soundbite] PROF. YANG MOO-JIN(UNIVERSITY OF NORTH KOREAN STUDIES) : "It doesn't signal a nuclear test or an ICBM launch. It is a move to pressure the U.S. to discard its hostility policy towards North Korea."



During the meeting, Kim made another attention-grabbing move by promoting top weapons officials and emphasizing the need to tighten discipline in the military.



[Soundbite] HONG MIN(KOREA INSTITUTE FOR NATIONAL UNIFICATION) : "It is possible that there might have been corruption or internal demoralization in the military amid the coronavirus outbreak and international sanctions. The regime appears to intend to strengthen its political grip on the military."



Ri Pyong-chol who spearheads the North's weapons development program was promoted to vice chairman of the top military commission. Pak Jong-chon, a career military commander specializing in artillery and missile forces, was elevated to vice marshal. It seems the promotions are in line with the deployment of the North's new arms system, indicating Pyongyang's determination, despite international sanctions, to continue developing strategic weapons, such as intercontinental and submarine-launched ballistic missiles. Attention is also being drawn to the fact that Kim chose to attend a military meeting as his first public activity in three weeks. Observers analyzed that the decision was aimed at dispelling speculations about Kim's health and solidifying his power.

KIM JONG-UN CONVENES MILITARY MEETING

입력 2020.05.25 (15:19) 수정 2020.05.25 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un convened a meeting of the regime's top military-governing body. This was his first appearance since showing up at a ceremony marking the completion of a fertilizer plant on May first. While presiding over a meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party, Kim outlined new policies to further boost the North's nuclear deterrence and capabilities.



[Pkg]



Kim Jong-un takes to the podium to loud applause from the military's top brass. He looks well and fine and isn't even wearing his glasses. He exudes confidence in his complete control over the military, as attending officials are busy taking notes of what he is saying. Kim used the expression "further increasing the nuclear war deterrence of the country" during the Central Military Commission meeting -- the first time he's presided over it in five months.



[Soundbite] (KOREAN CENTRAL TV) : "New policies were presented to further enhance the nation's nuclear war deterrence and operate strategic weapons at a highly advanced state."



Analysts say that it is a message targeted at the U.S., which will hold a presidential election this November.



[Soundbite] PROF. YANG MOO-JIN(UNIVERSITY OF NORTH KOREAN STUDIES) : "It doesn't signal a nuclear test or an ICBM launch. It is a move to pressure the U.S. to discard its hostility policy towards North Korea."



During the meeting, Kim made another attention-grabbing move by promoting top weapons officials and emphasizing the need to tighten discipline in the military.



[Soundbite] HONG MIN(KOREA INSTITUTE FOR NATIONAL UNIFICATION) : "It is possible that there might have been corruption or internal demoralization in the military amid the coronavirus outbreak and international sanctions. The regime appears to intend to strengthen its political grip on the military."



Ri Pyong-chol who spearheads the North's weapons development program was promoted to vice chairman of the top military commission. Pak Jong-chon, a career military commander specializing in artillery and missile forces, was elevated to vice marshal. It seems the promotions are in line with the deployment of the North's new arms system, indicating Pyongyang's determination, despite international sanctions, to continue developing strategic weapons, such as intercontinental and submarine-launched ballistic missiles. Attention is also being drawn to the fact that Kim chose to attend a military meeting as his first public activity in three weeks. Observers analyzed that the decision was aimed at dispelling speculations about Kim's health and solidifying his power.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보